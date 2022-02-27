Five Things for the Week Ahead: Gilla Band, The Batman, and a Nightride in Belfast

Plus: the testimonies of institutional abuse survivors and the return of David O'Doherty
Five Things for the Week Ahead: Gilla Band, The Batman, and a Nightride in Belfast

Clockwise: David O'Doherty, Gilla Band, Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1|tv|

Ireland's Dirty Laundry

RTÉ One; Wednesday March 2

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries share their experiences, and reveal how, even today, they are having to fight for the care, redress and acknowledgement that was promised to them.

2|live comedy|

David O'Doherty

The Everyman; Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5

The irreverent Dublin comedian brings himself and his trusty keyboard back to stages around the country.

3|cinema|

The Batman

Cinemas everywhere; Friday March 4

Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

4|streaming|

Nightride

Netflix; Friday March 4

Stephen Fingleton’s dark-humoured thriller - which will also screen at the Dublin International Film Festival Gala on Tuesday March 1 - is a real-time, one-shot, thriller set in one single night, on the midnight streets of Belfast.

5|live music|

Gilla Band

Whelan's, Dublin; Friday March 4

Dublin noiseniks - formerly known as Girl Band - play the first night of a sold-out three-night run at Whelan's, rattling the walls of the Dublin venue with serrated, rhythm-led noise-rock.

Read More

Album Review: A hAon, by Teilifís - Cathal Coughlan and Jacknife Lee

More in this section

The Godfather Quiz: Who wrote the book? Complete the line, 'Luca Brasi sleeps with the _'? The Godfather Quiz: Who wrote the book? Complete the line, 'Luca Brasi sleeps with the _'?
Film review: Vicky Phelan documentary puts a human face on CervicalCheck scandal   Film review: Vicky Phelan documentary puts a human face on CervicalCheck scandal  
Travel books ‘flying off’ library shelves for post-Covid holidays Travel books ‘flying off’ library shelves for post-Covid holidays
<p>Amy Huberman on the Tommy Tiernan Show</p>

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Amy Huberman reflects on intimacy and Jewish heritage

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices