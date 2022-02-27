Five Things for the Week Ahead: Gilla Band, The Batman, and a Nightride in Belfast

1|tv|

Ireland's Dirty Laundry

RTÉ One; Wednesday March 2

Survivors of the Magdalene Laundries share their experiences, and reveal how, even today, they are having to fight for the care, redress and acknowledgement that was promised to them.

2|live comedy|

David O'Doherty

The Everyman; Friday March 4 and Saturday March 5

The irreverent Dublin comedian brings himself and his trusty keyboard back to stages around the country.

3|cinema|

The Batman

Cinemas everywhere; Friday March 4

Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

4|streaming|

Nightride

Netflix; Friday March 4

Stephen Fingleton’s dark-humoured thriller - which will also screen at the Dublin International Film Festival Gala on Tuesday March 1 - is a real-time, one-shot, thriller set in one single night, on the midnight streets of Belfast.

5|live music|

Gilla Band

Whelan's, Dublin; Friday March 4

Dublin noiseniks - formerly known as Girl Band - play the first night of a sold-out three-night run at Whelan's, rattling the walls of the Dublin venue with serrated, rhythm-led noise-rock.