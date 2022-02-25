Film Review: Foo Fighters' horror romp Studio 666 sees alt-rock legends at play

Studio 666

★★★☆☆

Studio 666 (18s) stars Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters in a horror-spoof rockumentary, which opens with the band moving into a spooky old house in Encino, California, to record their 10th album.

Struggling for new ideas, Dave is suddenly possessed by an inexplicably dark creative energy (that includes inventing an entirely new note, L-sharp!), although his enthusiasm appears to have its downside: his faithful roadie Krug winds up barbecued to death, and soon members of the band are falling victim to the demonic presence that haunts the house, most of them dispatched by an increasingly inventive series of decapitations (death by cymbal, anyone?).

All of which is good, gory fun – think Spinal Tap by way of Halloween – with Dave Grohl an agreeably goofy comic foil in the midst of the chaos, and the cheesy supernatural effects only add to the sense of B-movie anarchy.

And then there’s the music, with the Foo Fighters happy to send themselves up with a number of longwinded, wig-out jams complete with a headbanging Grohl thrashing at his axe – although, that said, the best musical moment is a wholly unexpected cameo from a certain Lionel Richie. (cinema release)