Film Review: The Duke provides earthy, Ealing-worthy humour in a true story

The Duke

★★★★☆

The Duke (12A) opens in Newcastle in 1961 with the working-class Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent) demonstrating his willingness to go to prison for his political beliefs – which is to say, Kempton does 30 days in chokey rather than pay his TV licence.

Soon, however, Kempton is mixed up in a rather more significant criminal enterprise when he steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington – valued at £140,000 – from the National Gallery, and sends off a ransom demand: he’ll return the painting if the powers-that-be provide free TV licences for pensioners.

All of which sounds like the kind of delightfully bonkers yarn they used to cook up in the Ealing Comedies, but The Duke, which is written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman and directed by Roger Michell, is based on a true story, and it’s the prosaic details of Kempton’s down-to-earth approach that provide the film with much of its earthy humour.

Kempton isn’t any kind of master-criminal, but an amiable, easy-going socialist fighting a rear-guard action against his beloved wife Dorothy (Helen Mirren), who can be relied upon to disapprove of whatever loony scheme he might cook up next – even if, as she insists, she always supports him ‘in private’.

But while the short version of the plot suggests a wacky caper flick, there’s quite a lot of depth to The Duke, in large part due to Kempton and Dorothy’s very different ways of coping with the death of their daughter, Marian.

Helen Mirren is marvellous as the sharp-tongued Dorothy (“Shall I put the kettle on, love?” “Well, if you think it’ll suit what you’re wearing ...”), and she and Broadbent are superb together, the latter brilliantly understated as a kind of Geordie Don Quixote-meets-Robin Hood.

(cinema release)