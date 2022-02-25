Film Review: Cyrano offers everything you'd want from a good movie

Cyrano

★★★★★

‘And I my heart will lend,’ says the soldier-poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) as he conceives his cunning scheme to woo Roxanne (Hayley Bennett) by proxy by allowing the callow, tongue-tied Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) to speak aloud his secret words of love.

If the plot for Cyrano (12A) sounds familiar, and it should, it’s because Edmund Rostand’s play has been adapted umpteen times since it first debuted on celluloid way back in 1900. Do we really need another version? Absolutely, if it puts Peter Dinklage front-and-centre as a romantic lead: where the original Cyrano had an enormously ugly nose, this Cyrano is precluded from declaring his love for his life-long friend Roxanne by his diminutive physical stature.

But size certainly doesn’t matter here: Dinklage is masterful as the brooding Cyrano, a proud and smouldering romantic lead prone to breaking out into a poignant baritone to lament his unrequited love. As well he might: Hayley Bennett is superb as the fresh-faced Roxanne, a woman who understands her place in the world all too well but refuses to accept the limitations and demands placed upon her. That world — 17th century Paris — is beautifully recreated by the director, Joe Wright, who adds Cyrano to an already impressive body of period dramas that includes Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina and Atonement.

The result is a wonderfully cinematic film of love and loss, and one that only occasionally betrays its roots as Erica Schmidt adapts her own stage musical (which includes a beautiful ballad from Glen Hansard) for the screen. Virtually ignored by the Oscar wallahs, Cyrano offers pretty much everything you might want from a good movie: terrific performances, whip-smart dialogue, pathos-drenched romance and more duels than you could shake a sabre at. Don’t miss it. (cinema release)