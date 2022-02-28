Monday TV Tips: Watch the SAG Awards this evening

Ruth Negga and Caitríona Balfe among the Irish at The Screen Actors Guild Awards 
Monday TV Tips: Watch the SAG Awards this evening

Lisa Kudrow, left, and Mira Sorvino presenting an award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The 2022 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honouring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021.

Crimecall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents reconstructions, CCTV footage and live studio appeals for information from the public, to help with Garda investigations.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Album of the Week is Iníon, a new long-player from singer-songwriter Eithne Ní Chatháin, aka Inni-K, that casts the sean-nós tradition in a minimalist, folk and jazz-inflected soundscape.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The history of DC Comics’ Batman on film; Margaret MacDonald discusses her book The Woman in White; artists Aideen Barry and Bassam on digital art in Dublin’s Wilton Plaza.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Orla Nohilly from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who has Crohn’s disease, meets broadcaster Michaela Hayes, who also has the disease. The pair chat about their shared experiences.

Casts from SAG-nominated films to join presenting line-up at this year's awards

