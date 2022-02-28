Monday TV Tips: Watch the SAG Awards this evening

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honouring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021.
Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents reconstructions, CCTV footage and live studio appeals for information from the public, to help with Garda investigations.
Album of the Week is , a new long-player from singer-songwriter Eithne Ní Chatháin, aka Inni-K, that casts the sean-nós tradition in a minimalist, folk and jazz-inflected soundscape.
The history of DC Comics’ Batman on film; Margaret MacDonald discusses her book ; artists Aideen Barry and Bassam on digital art in Dublin’s Wilton Plaza.
, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Orla Nohilly from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, who has Crohn’s disease, meets broadcaster Michaela Hayes, who also has the disease. The pair chat about their shared experiences.