Operation Transformation review: Perspiration and inspiration as we bid farewell to fab five

It’s officially time to say goodbye to this year’s Operation Transformation participants. We’ve laughed and cried along with these five people for two months now as, collectively, they’ve taken 3.8m steps, ran 2,700km and conquered goals they never before thought they could come close to.

This season of Operation Transformation felt more emotional and open than ever before, and this week’s finale did that justice. “Tonight, we get to celebrate five extraordinary people who allowed us into their homes in the hope of transforming not only their lives but inspiring the nation, which they absolutely did,” said host Kathryn Thomas during the opening scene.

Kathryn Thomas and her panel of experts on Operation Transformation.

The families of all five leaders had gathered in the same room (imagine!) following a stormy 5k that took place last weekend in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. At first, organisers didn’t know if they could go ahead with the show’s traditional finish but not even Storm Eunice could hold Kathleen, John, Katie, Stefano, and Sarah back. They were joined by thousands of supporters, including Thomas, Ray D’Arcy, and the show’s four experts, who were cheering them on along the way.

Injured Sarah was frustrated at not being able to run the challenge but revealed that she signed up for a 10k in May - a testament to just how much she had smashed her own expectations during this journey. The mum of four looked radiant as she danced her way down the finale runway. Not only has she knocked her metabolic age from 53 to 38 and lost 3 stone, but she has realised that she doesn’t need to be perfect.

The happy, relaxed woman standing on stage this week seemed a far cry from the person we saw reprimanding her family over a pizza just a few weeks ago. While we’ll miss her sessions with Dr Eddie, we leave knowing that she won’t be letting anything slip by the wayside again any time soon.

John on the Operation Transformation finale.

Perhaps the biggest change we saw over these two months was in lorry driver John. The father of three became a fan favourite early in the series, even attracting the attention of U2. He had audiences in hysterics as he learned how to food shop, stretch, and chop vegetables. Equally, he raised vital awareness for men’s mental health, opened up about his struggles and reconnected with his family. On top of all of that, his cholesterol and blood pressure are down, he’s lost 2 stone, and is no longer pre-diabetic.

“One thing I did learn from Operation Transformation,” he summarised this week, “is that life is too short, go out and enjoy it.” We just hope that he and his wife Selena will be offered their own show soon.

Another favourite this year was Co Cork native Kathleen, who brought discussions about menopause to prime Irish airtime. Shining a light on women’s health was one of the farmer and beautician’s main aims at the start of the show. She also wanted to share the story of her sister, who passed away suddenly of ovarian cancer in 2020.

The mother of two lost a total of 1 stone 7 pounds and her family could not have been prouder during this week’s final - and expert GP Dr Sumi Dune felt similar. “You have opened the door to such important conversations, and I can’t thank you enough,” Dr Dunne said.

Co Cork participant Kathleen.

The experts were also impressed with hairdresser Stefano, who managed to successfully quit smoking four weeks ago. The Clonmel native celebrated by throwing shreds of his calendar at the audience during the final. Stefano looks like he lost a lot more than 1 stone 6 pounds on this show. He’s happier, more confident, has also avoided diabetes, and is now saving a hell of a lot of money.

Young mum Katie learned a lot of lessons she wasn’t expecting to on her journey, including how to properly stock her fridge and spend less time on her phone. Over the past eight weeks, she’s lost over two stone, learned to love herself, and as her mum said last week, is happier than ever. “A little small change can make a huge difference,” she said after finishing her 5k.

And so, it did. At the end of the finale, Katie summarised how all of the leaders felt leaving Operation Transformation this year: “I’m on top of the world.”