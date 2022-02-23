Fin Flynn on Cork Arts Theatre: 'It is perfectly placed for emerging artists'

Recently appointed manager of Cork Arts Theatre (fondly known as the CAT Club), Fin Flynn says she wants to see the theatre showing more work from emerging artists. Having been the company manager of the famed Corcadorca company in Cork for 17 years, Flynn has been at the vanguard of new theatrical work often presented in site-specific locations.

Now, she is keen to promote the intimate space that is the Cork Arts Theatre with its audience capacity of 100. "It is perfectly placed for emerging artists who are not going to approach the 650-seater Everyman, starting off," she says.

A substantial part of the CAT Club's programme has always been amateur drama. Flynn acknowledges the importance of that sector but would like to also see more professional work on the stage. "I remember seeing Pat Kinevane's Silent at the CAT Club some years ago and it was fabulous. It was a Fishamble production."

Thanks to an anonymous benefactor who contributed €300,000 to the Community Foundation for Ireland to support the arts, Cork Arts Theatre, which received €70,000 from the fund, used it to support a programme of ten shows under the banner of Creative Empowerment. During lockdown, when live theatre had ceased, the initiative was a lifeline for some of Cork's most creative artists. Now, the fruits of their paid labour will be on show at the theatre from March to November.

Some of the people involved in upcoming productions at Cork Arts Theatre. Picture: Darragh Kane

In 2020, Cork Arts Theatre, which receives no funding other than a modest sum from Cork City Council and occasional project-related money from the Arts Council, was in danger of closing down. It launched a GoFundMe campaign which raised €25,000. Also, during lockdown, the theatre presented an online fund-raising programme, spearheaded by director, Marian Wyatt.

"The CAT Club is now essentially on a decent financial footing, going forward," says Flynn.

Box-office and rental driven, the theatre space is almost fully programmed for 2022. This, says Flynn, gives her some breathing space to develop a plan for the direction in which the venue is going to go.

An arts graduate of UCC who has worked in accountancy and PR as well as theatre, Flynn left Corcadorca as she wanted a change. She wasn't sure whether she would remain in the sector - until she experienced "cravings for live theatre".

She started working as a freelance producer including an enjoyable stint on Philadelphia Here I Come at the Cork Opera House last year. It was logistically challenging, with the cast having to do antigen tests every day, but Flynn says she had "a brilliant time" working on Brian Friel's masterpiece.

She also worked with Once Off Productions, run by Maura O'Keeffe and Sarah Creegan, to act almost like a hub to support independent artists.

Flynn says she would have happily continued freelancing which seemed a likely trajectory in Cork where full-time jobs in the theatre sector are few and far between. But when the new post of manager of Cork Arts Theatre came up, Flynn was excited at the potential of it.

"The opportunity to work at the venue appealed to me. It's something new. I think the venue does an amazing job already but I know it can be further developed. That's what Dolores Mannion [artistic director of the CAT Club] wants, as does the board. It's about trying to achieve that over the next few years."

Geoff Gould and Fin Flynn of Cork Arts Theatre. Photo Darragh Kane

Flynn is delighted that the board of Cork Arts Theatre recently appointed Geoff Gould as the executive chairman. "He is such a perfect fit because of his extensive theatre experience. He was artistic director of the Everyman going back over the years so he has that venue-based experience. But more particularly, he has been doing the West Cork Fit-Up Festival as well as the Blackwater one. He has worked a lot with Irene Kelleher and Katie Holly so effectively, he has been promoting and supporting those emerging artists. It will be fantastic to have him on the board."

Flynn already feels very much at home at Cork Arts Theatre. "I've always loved the venue. There is something magical about intimate theatre venues. It's a great experience. It's the opposite of the big spectacle - which is also a wonderful experience. In the CAT Club with a compact audience, you can have a really moving experience."

