Monday TV Tips: Teen sent back to prison in No Return — and The Walking Dead returns

No Return

UTV, 9pm

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Noah in No Return

The nightmare continues for Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and her family as the court hearing finally arrives. Although Noah's new defence lawyer argues that what happened between the boys was consensual, the appeal is quickly rejected and the teen is sent back to prison.

Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotape

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Vincent Hanley (1979)

Producer, broadcaster and gay activist, Bill Hughes, tells the story of his friendship with radio and TV star Vincent Hanley. He discusses Vincent's tragic death from AIDS in 1987, set against a backdrop of an Ireland in the throes of a devastating AIDS crisis.

The Walking Dead

Disney+

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead

The 11th and final series of the hugely popular post-apocalyptic horror series returns following its mid-season break. Now, it's six new episodes, ahead of next year's spin-off featuring Daryl and Carol.

Radio

Soundseekers Audio Festival, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: The first of four days of radio pieces around refugee/immigrant experiences: ‘The Lost Afghan Boys of Paris’ examines the lives of two unaccompanied minors in Paris, while the two boys, Adam and Star, also recite their poetry in a special showcase.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Lara from Clonakilty loves rugby, adventures and her dog — she’s dyslexic and would like to be a teacher. She meets Áine, a dyslexic SNA from Galway.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine chats with Belfast author Wendy Erskine about her new short-story collection, Dance Move.