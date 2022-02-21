Monday TV Tips: Teen sent back to prison in No Return — and The Walking Dead returns

And the life and death of radio and TV star Vincent Hanley examined on RTÉ
Monday TV Tips: Teen sent back to prison in No Return — and The Walking Dead returns

No Return; The Walking Dead; Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotape on television this evening

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 13:35

No Return

UTV, 9pm

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Noah in No Return
Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Noah in No Return

The nightmare continues for Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and her family as the court hearing finally arrives. Although Noah's new defence lawyer argues that what happened between the boys was consensual, the appeal is quickly rejected and the teen is sent back to prison.

Vincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and Videotape

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Vincent Hanley (1979)
Vincent Hanley (1979)

Producer, broadcaster and gay activist, Bill Hughes, tells the story of his friendship with radio and TV star Vincent Hanley. He discusses Vincent's tragic death from AIDS in 1987, set against a backdrop of an Ireland in the throes of a devastating AIDS crisis.

The Walking Dead 

Disney+

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead

The 11th and final series of the hugely popular post-apocalyptic horror series returns following its mid-season break. Now, it's six new episodes, ahead of next year's spin-off featuring Daryl and Carol.

Radio

Soundseekers Audio Festival, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: The first of four days of radio pieces around refugee/immigrant experiences: ‘The Lost Afghan Boys of Paris’ examines the lives of two unaccompanied minors in Paris, while the two boys, Adam and Star, also recite their poetry in a special showcase.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Lara from Clonakilty loves rugby, adventures and her dog — she’s dyslexic and would like to be a teacher. She meets Áine, a dyslexic SNA from Galway.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine chats with Belfast author Wendy Erskine about her new short-story collection, Dance Move.

Read More

Marian Keyes on rehab, menopause and the joy of revisiting one of her sexiest characters

More in this section

Tommy Tiernan Show review: Razan Ibraheem saved for 10 years to afford Limerick course Tommy Tiernan Show review: Razan Ibraheem saved for 10 years to afford Limerick course
Man Booker 2015 shortlist Anne Tyler: If I could buy all of my first four novels and destroy them I would
George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward George RR Martin teams up with Marvel for new comic book series
#Unwindtelevisionno returnVincent Hanley: Sex, Lies and VideotapeAidsthe walking deadPerson: Melissa McBridePerson: Louis AshbournePerson: Sheridan SmithPerson: Vincent Hanley
<p>Missy Keating celebrated her 21st birthday on air by dancing a lively charleston which judge Loraine Barry called funky and fun.</p>

Dancing with the Stars recap: Missed step sees birthday girl Missy Keating going home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices