Counter Attack: Campaign in honour of late musician raising awareness of heart disease

John Spillane, Clare Sands, Susan O'Neill and others take part in Counter Attack in honour of Dave Donohoe
Some of the musicians and performers involved with Counter Attack

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 14:37
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new campaign focusing on awareness of heart disease, featuring performances from Irish musicians and videos from Irish doctors, seeks to honour the memory of late musician Dave Donohoe, and start conversations about heart health.

Featuring some of the cream of the Irish folk scene, Counter Attack "aims to inspire greater consciousness, conversation and action nationwide".

Among the musicians and performers lined up for home-recorded performances are Brian Kennedy, Eleanor McEvoy, John Spillane, Iarla O Lionáird, Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh, Clare Sands, Susan O'Neill, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, and Liam Ó Maonlaí.

These musical contributions will be accompanied by short videos from medical experts, on what to look for in heart conditions, and how to live with them, be it avoiding risk, or care for those living with cardiac issues.

According to the most up-to-date figures from the Irish Heart Foundation, over 4,000 people died in Ireland in 2020 due to coronary heart disease and heart attack - up to 80% of which were preventable. 

"Timely recognition of cardiac symptoms is crucial to saving lives, but so often go unnoticed or ignored," say the campaigners in a joint statement.

"We aim to encourage people to find out for themselves if they are at increased risk of a heart attack and motivate them to take action where possible."

