Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in a new trailer for his latest Marvel outing, which debuted during the Super Bowl.

The Oscar-nominated actor will reprise his role of the superhero wizard for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which is due to hit cinemas on May 6.

The trailer also featured Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, as well as appearing to tease involvement from Patrick Stewart.

The film will see Strange struggle to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Showcasing new footage, the latest trailer features mind bending CGI sequences which see the fabric of reality torn and a tumbling, screaming Strange himself sliced momentarily into cubes.

In other scenes he is flanked by robotic silver guards, while a voiceover promises that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished”.

“Every night I dream the same dream … and then the nightmare begins,” Strange is heard to say.

“I did what I had to do to protect our world.”

Cumberbatch is joined by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen, who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

The trailer also appeared to tease an appearance by superhero franchise veteran Patrick Stewart, who plays Charles Xavier in the X-men series, whose distinctive voice can be heard.

Amazon offered fans a first glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings series during the Super Bowl.

The 60 second advert for the upcoming drama, titled The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, featured a selection of JRR Tolkien’s classic mythical characters including elves, dwarves and orcs.

The multi-season series will be set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

It will focus on a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings, Amazon said.

“What else is out there?” a voice over is heard to say during the trailer.

“There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.” The trailer features cinematic landscapes including snowy mountain faces, raging seas and dark, mysterious forests.

Other major upcoming blockbusters trailed during the Super Bowl included The Adam Project, Ambulance and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The dinosaur epic, due for release in cinemas on June 10, sees former franchise stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.