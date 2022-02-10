Dancing with the Stars' Missy Keating 'heartbroken' after positive Covid-19 test

Missy Keating will be absent from Sunday evening’s Dancing with the Stars after testing positive for Covid-19.

Keating, who is the daughter of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, will continue to train virtually with her dance partner, Ervinas Merfeldas, before returning the following week.

This week’s show is 'Dedicated Dance Night' , where each dancer will dedicate their dance to someone special in their lives. Keating had planned to dedicate her dance routine to her late grandmother Marie Keating, who died from breast cancer before Keating was born.

"Absolutely devastated to announce that due to Covid, I won't be performing on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday,” Keating said.

Missy Keating and Ervinas Merfeldas

“Dedicated Dance Night was something I really wanted to be part of. My dance was going to be in honour of my beautiful grandmother, Marie Keating, who I never got to meet.

"Those who know her cancer story, know she was taken from our family at an extremely young age, and this was my moment to be with her and dance for her. I'm heartbroken with the circumstances.”

Keating will celebrate her 21st birthday next week and say she has a dance routine planned to mark the occasion.

“Please God I will be back on that dancefloor next week. I turn 21 next Friday so Ervinas and I have a super fun performance planned to celebrate it.” ​​