Operation Transformation review: Not just diet as fridge tips and HRT also on the agenda 

The “wheels have come off” for this year’s Operation Transformation participants, according to the ever-chirpy voiceover of Kathryn Thomas. In this week's opening scenes, John is packing a suitcase, Stefano has gone back to school, and Kathleen is on the whiskey.

By the end of episode six, however, all seems to be calm in the Co Cavan camp. Though the same can’t be said for viewers, as we all scramble to fix our kitchens following the advice of Karl Henry. Like us, Katie is shocked to find out that meat - rather than veg - is meant to go in the bottom drawer of the fridge.

Other than that, things seem to be going well for the young mum. Her blood pressure has stabilised, her headspace is clearer, she’s being kinder to herself and she’s lost four and a half pounds this week. The good news was summarised by her proud mum: “She seems to have changed her whole outlook and life is just brilliant.”

John’s wife Selena is also having a good week. It turns out her husband’s packed suitcase was actually a mechanism for exercise. He also treated her to a romantic dinner out, complete with flowers and a love heart balloon. It’s a sweet moment, but nothing compares to the couple’s usual banter.

“What the f*** are you doing with the suitcase?“ Selena asks earlier in the episode.

“I might be leaving,” John replies. “Well hurry up and pack it and go.” His kitchen stretching seems to have worked. His weight is down four pounds, dietician Aoife says that his bloods are “unbelievable”, and he’s much happier with his work/life balance.

Sarah is also learning to balance more. She’s mastered batch cooking, is making time to see her sister and is even managing to fit family game time into the week. All while keeping up with her plan - which has resulted in a 10-year dip in her metabolic age.

Kathryn Thomas has words of praise for Kathleen on Operation Transformation.

Down in Cork, Kathleen is treating herself to a tipple of whiskey, which seems very well deserved. She’s struggling with the effects of menopause but is exploring the option of HRT (hormone replacement therapy) with her GP. A visit with a physiotherapist also reveals some issues with her pelvic floor, which she is hoping can be fixed with external supports like specialised shorts and leggings.

Her check-in goes a lot smoother, however. Her hydration levels have improved, her confidence has doubled, and she’s lost another three pounds to boot.

In Clonmel, Stefano has headed back to school. It’s just to give a talk to local Transition Year students, but it’s an emotional day, which is no doubt heightened by the fact he hasn’t smoked in a fortnight. The experts are delighted that he’s reached the two-week mark and tell him that he’s lost six pounds. Dr Eddie also addresses the school talk - which he says has helped Stefano reclaim his life.

Going into week seven, the wheels seem to be very much still on.