Cork In 50 Artworks, No 40: Cell, by Alice Maher, at Kilmainham Gaol 

In a State: An Exhibition on National Identity was a project initiated by the Project Arts Centre in Dublin in 1991. Twenty-one artists were each invited to create an artwork that would be installed in a cell at the museum at Kilmainham Gaol, where the leaders of the Easter Rising of 1916 had infamously been imprisoned and executed.

The exhibition has since become the stuff of legend, remembered for having showcased the output of a new, dynamic generation of artists such as Alice Maher, Dorothy Cross and Rita Duffy.

Maher’s contribution was a work called Cell, comprised entirely of a ball of briars. “I was living in Cork when I made it,” says Maher. “I had a flat in Skiddy’s in Shandon. My mother was very ill at the time, so I’d often travel up to rural Tipperary, where I’m from, to spend time with her. I’d go for long walks, and I started collecting briars along the way. Back in my little flat in Skiddy’s, I started weaving them into a ball; I remember hanging it from the ceiling so I’d have room to work on it.”

When Maher was assigned a cell to work in at Kilmainham, she brought the ball with her, and expanded on it. “The OPW were clearing the grounds, and I asked the workmen if I could take the briars. They were only delighted to let me have them.”

Alice Maher's Cell at Kilmainham.

Maher was well aware of what briars and thorns might suggest to the viewer. There was the inevitable association with the crucified Christ’s crown of thorns, but the work could also be seen to allude to the sacrifice of the 1916 leaders, and to the bloody conflict in Northern Ireland, which was still very much ongoing at the time. The Republican prisoners’ dirty protests and hunger strikes of 1980/81 were still a recent memory, and it would be another three years before the Provisional IRA called a ceasefire.

“When I was weaving the briars, they were still fresh enough that I could think of them as living organisms. The process was metaphorical; it felt like I was building layer on layer of history. And then, of course, anyone seeing the actual work in the prison cell would be watching it die.”

Cell was one of a number of important works that Maher made at that time. Having studied at Crawford College of Art, she had gone on to complete a masters in Fine Art at the University of Ulster and a Fulbright Scholarship at San Francisco Art Institute before returning to live and work in Cork.

The flat at Skiddy’s Almshouse was also where she began her celebrated series of sculptural work and drawings on the subject of human hair. “I’d go to the hairdressers around Cork, take the cuttings away and sort it all out according to its colour and length. I got hair from Belfast as well, and mixed the two in together to make a piece called Keep.”

There followed charcoal drawings of girls brushing or washing their hair, or studies of the hair itself, gathered into long, braided masses. This series was followed by another in which Maher festooned girls’ dresses with bees, berries and nettles.

Alice Maher's Keep was made from hair she collected in Cork and Belfast.

Maher has gone on to become one of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, working in drawing, sculpture, installation and film. She has collaborated with musician Trevor Knight on a series of animations, with the author Anne Enright and actress Charlie Murphy on the film Cassandra’s Necklace, and with the poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa on the book Nine Silences.

Since October of last year, The Map, the extraordinary textile sculpture she made in collaboration with Rachel Fallon, has been on view at Red Rua in Tallaght, Dublin.

In 2012, Maher was the subject of a major retrospective called Becoming, hosted by the Irish Museum of Modern Art at Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin. On that occasion, Maher reconstructed Cell in a darkened room, and it is was hailed as one of the highlights of the exhibition.

What is often forgotten is that Maher’s original sculpture remains in situ in Kilmainham Gaol. “Towards the end of the show, the invigilators were asked to choose one work that would stay on in the prison, and they picked Cell. So it’s still there, though now, of course, it’s withered away to almost nothing.”