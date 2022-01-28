Friday TV Tips: Reclaiming fitness after Oxycontin addiction 

GAA All-Star footballer Mary Hulgraine on the Late Late Show this evening; And Graham Norton chats with Penelope Cruz and James McAvoy
Mary Hulgraine, picture: @MaryHulgraine; Penelope Cruz chats with Graham Norton; Wexford harpist Úna Walsh; and Cillian O'Sullivan in In from the Cold on Netflix

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 13:44
Caroline Delaney

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Jamie Heaslip, Peter Stringer, Fiona Coghlan, Mary Hulgraine, Úna Walsh are on tonight's Late Late Show.

The Irish rugby teams prepare for this year's Six Nations campaign so Grand Slam winners Jamie Heaslip, Peter Stringer and Fiona Coghlan will chat about Ireland's prospects in this year's men and women's competitions. They'll talk about how playing in front of a full crowd is the boost they need, and the current situation with the women's game after that letter.

Kildare GAA All-Star footballer, Mary Hulgraine, will be on the show to discuss how she kicked her addiction to Oxycontin and alcohol to make a return to the Kildare Senior Women's team.

Ryan will catch up with 14-year-old harpist Úna Walsh, who inspired children all over the country when she performed on last year’s Late Late Toy Show. Úna, and her mother Barbara, will share her extraordinary story about living with her hearing impairment and how new technology has transformed her life. 

And music from Maverick Sabre who will perform music from his new album.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 11.05pm

James McAvoy on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV/PA Wire
Guests include Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz, who will discuss their latest project, Parallel Mothers. And X-Men actor James McAvoy also describes working on improvised thriller My Son.

The Afterparty

Apple TV+

Murder mystery centred at a high school reunion; each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening. It’s all showcased through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals, tailored to match the storyteller’s perspective. Cast includes Dave Franco, Tiffany Haddish, and Ben Schwartz.

In from the Cold

Netflix

Margarita Levieva as Jenny and Alexandra Prokhorova as Gaia in In from the Cold. Picture: Samantha Lopez/Netflix
Thriller series starring Margarita Levieva and Cillian O’Sullivan with Lydia Fleming. An American single mother’s life is turned upside down during a European holiday with her daughter after the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Netflix

Black comedy series (a parody of the likes of The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window). Kristen Bell plays the lonely Anna who sits with a glass of wine, staring out of her window. A handsome neighbour moves in across the street and then she suspects she’s witnessed a murder.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon

Matthew Mercer creates and lends his voice to this 12-part adult animated fantasy. Set in Exandria, the world Mercer created for his 2012 personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Family Notices