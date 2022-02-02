Wednesday TV Tips: A visit to Cork's Goldie and Good Day Deli for Neven Maguire

Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven Maguire visits Trawler Boyz at Shanagarry; Good Day Deli; Kinsale Mead Co. and Goldie

A visit to Cork city’s award-winning Goldie seafood restaurant where Neven meets its young head chef Aishling Moore. Nano Nagle Place is home to The Good Day Deli — here Neven meets co-owner Kristin Makirere, also known as ‘Mak’, who is originally from New Zealand and shares his recipe for Ika Mata — a traditional raw fish dish from the Cook Islands. Neven also visits the Trawler Boyz seafood truck at Shanagarry Beach near Ballycotton and he calls in at the Kinsale Mead Co.

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

Finné: Lisa Lawlor

Lisa Lawlor was only 17 months old when she was orphaned after both her parents were killed in the Stardust fire tragedy in Artane, Dublin in 1981. She became a symbol for the tragedy throughout her life. Lisa was known to some as the ‘Stardust baby’ and struggled to establish her own identity.

Pam & Tommy

Disney+

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy on Disney Plus

Lily James stars opposite Sebastian Stan in a fictionalised account of Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee's marriage. Seth Rogen (who also developed the project and is an executive producer) co-stars alongside Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson).

The Tinder Swindler

Netflix

The story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder — and the women who set out to bring him down.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special episode marking the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses, with Colm Toibín, Nuala O’Connor, John Patrick McHugh, Mary Costello, and Catherine Flynn.