Saturday TV Tips: The Addams Family, Daddy's Home, and The Witness this evening

Irish actor, Padraic Delaney, stars in The Witness as a young Irish lawyer at the Hague who wants to secure the conviction of an alleged war criminal
Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Addams Family

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The Addams Family Morticia Addams (voiced by Charlize Theron) and Gomez Addams (Oscar Isaacs)
Gomez and Morticia move their eccentrically macabre clan to a bland suburb. Animated family comedy, with the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron

Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery

BBC One, 7pm

Music from current West End shows including Frozen The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Back to the Future, The Drifters Girl, Dear Evan Hanson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical And there will also be numbers from casts of shows that are currently touring up and down the UK including Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, Bat Out of Hell, Dreamgirls and Waitress.

Daddy's Home

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Mark Wahlberg plays Dusty Mayron and Will Ferrell plays Brad Whitaker. Picture: PA Photo/Hilary Brown Gayle/Paramount
A mild-mannered stepfather desperately tries to keep the respect of his wife's children when their biological father returns. Comedy, with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg

The Witness

RTÉ2, 11.15pm

The Witness, starring Padraic Delaney, Bruno Ganz, Natasha Petrovic, Gary Whelan, and Refet Abazi 
An enthusiastic junior officer from the Hague War Tribunal goes in pursuit of justice. Drama, starring Padraic Delaney. In English and Serbo-Croatian

Sport

GAA: Ladies All Ireland Club final, 12.45pm, TG4;

All Ireland Football Semi Final: St Finnbarrs v Kilcoo. 3pm; Pádraig Pearses v Kilmacud Crokes, 5pm, TG4 Football Division 1 Dublin v Armagh, 7.25pm, RTÉ2

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Leinster, 7.30pm, TG4 Rugby: Connacht v Glasgow Warriors, ko 2.55pm; Zebre v Munster ko 5pm, RTÉ2 Africa Cup of Nations, BBC Two, 3.45pm

Radio

, Newstalk, 9pm: Hillary Fennell explores what it means to be childless in a child-centred society and breaks the taboo of ‘social infertility’ by hearing the stories of six women.

