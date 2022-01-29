Saturday TV Tips: The Addams Family, Daddy's Home, and The Witness this evening

RTÉ One, 6.35pm
Gomez and Morticia move their eccentrically macabre clan to a bland suburb. Animated family comedy, with the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron
Music from current West End shows including Frozen The Musical, Disney's The Lion King, Back to the Future, The Drifters Girl, Dear Evan Hanson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical And there will also be numbers from casts of shows that are currently touring up and down the UK including Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, Bat Out of Hell, Dreamgirls and Waitress.
RTÉ 2, 9.30pm
A mild-mannered stepfather desperately tries to keep the respect of his wife's children when their biological father returns. Comedy, with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg
RTÉ2, 11.15pm
An enthusiastic junior officer from the Hague War Tribunal goes in pursuit of justice. Drama, starring Padraic Delaney. In English and Serbo-Croatian
GAA: Ladies All Ireland Club final, 12.45pm, TG4;
All Ireland Football Semi Final:v . 3pm; v , 5pm, TG4 Football Division 1 v , 7.25pm, RTÉ2
United Rugby Championship:v , 7.30pm, TG4 Rugby: v Warriors, ko 2.55pm; v ko 5pm, RTÉ2 Africa Cup of Nations, BBC Two, 3.45pm
, Newstalk, 9pm: Hillary Fennell explores what it means to be childless in a child-centred society and breaks the taboo of ‘social infertility’ by hearing the stories of six women.