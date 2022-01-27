Question of Taste: Cork-based artist Marilyn Lennon picks her favourite music, art and books

Marilyn Lennon is an artist and lecturer originally from Co Monaghan. She first came to Cork to study at the Crawford College of Art and Design, and settled back in the city eight years ago. Marilyn recently I joined the Fine Art staff at MTU, Crawford College of Art and Design, and is one half of the LennonTaylor artist collaboration who are working on a large scale social art project called The KinShip project, in Tramore Valley Park.

Best recent book you've read: I’ve just finished Rambunctious Garden: Saving Nature in a Post-Wild World, by Amy Marris. She takes an overview of the different debates and perspectives in ecology and nature conservation. At one point she describes a species of trees in north America moving northward at a rate of 6km a decade to escape the warming climate, they’ll keep moving north until there’s nowhere to go.

Best recent film: I loved The Two Faces of Tomorrow by Patrick Hough. It’s a fictional documentary film, that contemplates capitalism, extraction and exploitation through the subject of green algae. It was part of the Cork International Film Festival and was co-commissioned by the National Sculpture Factory who created a wonderful atmospheric screening space in the empty warehouse buildings at the Marina.

Best recent exhibition you’ve seen: The American artist Doug Fishbone’s exhibition Please Gamble Responsibly at the Crawford Art Gallery was a fantastic opportunity to see this artists work. His installation recreating a ghost estate based on Carrigtwohill’s Castlelake complex reflected on the precariousness of property fuelled housing development.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain - in the middle of the darkest days of winter that sound brings me heat.

First ever piece of art that really moved you: I remember being completely floored by Virgin Shroud a sculpture by Dorothy Cross. It’s made from a cow hide draped over a statue with the teats of the udder standing up like a crown at the head. As someone brought up in the country around animals, it was revolting and funny at the same time and left a long impression.

The best exhibition you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Impossible to say. I’m going to narrow it down to something in Cork city. At the Glucksman a piece of work that has stayed with me is Provenance a film artwork by Amie Siegel. It traces a couple of corbusier chairs taken from a pile of hundreds of them in an abandoned college in India. It traces their journey over a couple of months via shipping container, restorers and dealers hands to an auction house where they’re sold for over a hundred thousand pounds. It’s a beautifully shot, meditative, quiet journey that lays bare a system of trade for us to examine. I returned to watch it again several times which I don’t do often.

TV viewing: I really enjoyed Succession’s dark humour, also I’m a MasterChef addict.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I’m an avid podcast listener, I’ve been known to have all night listening sessions. My new favourite is Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History and the Impulse to Garden. The title doesn’t represent the breadth of the subject or the types of guest interviewees at all.

You're curating your dream festival – which three living artists are on the bill? Putting Laurie Anderson, Patti Smith, and Kae Tempest together in the same space and letting something happen would be amazing.

Best celebrity encounter: I walked into Madonna at the British Museum, we came face to face for an awkward moment in the Guy Bourdin photography exhibition. Later she was accused of plagiarising that show for her ‘Hollywood’ music video.

You can portal back to any cultural event or art era – where, when, and why? I’d love to be transported into the audience (or maybe backstage) of the Cabaret Voltaire, an anarchistic cabaret with Avant Garde performance, spoken word, and music that opened and closed again in Zurich, Switzerland in 1916. It featured radically experimental artists, who were responding to the huge changes happening politically and culturally across Russian and European regions.