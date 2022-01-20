‘I am bursting with excitement’: Amy Huberman's debut children’s book out this autumn

Actor and writer Amy Huberman’s first children’s novel will be published later this year and will be a “magical adventure” that tackles loss.

The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain will be published by Scholastic UK in September and the author says she is “ridiculously excited about this.” Writing on Instagram, Huberman shared that she has always wanted to write children’s fiction.

“The first thing I ever wanted to do when I was a kid was to write children’s fiction. It has always been there in the back of my mind,” she says.

“And I have wanted to write another book for some time now, so when the fabulous publishers at @scholastic_uk came to me a while back to discuss writing a middle-grade book, mini 12 year old me swooned, hit the decks and is still down there (I did get up to start writing coz, you know, deadlines).”

Amy Huberman. Picture: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

She thanked her editors for their "support and encouragement” and says she is excited to introduce the world to her protagonist.

“I am bursting with excitement for you to meet Frankie and to come on her adventure! Apart from the fact my family will finally believe me now that I really was upstairs writing and not just pretending to be hiding in the loo for some peace,” she jokes.

“With charm, magic and humour, The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain is set to be a must-read for middle-grade readers,” the blurb reads.

“In the story, everyone thinks that Frankie is a daydreamer, but she has a secret. When her parents think she’s ‘in another world’ little do they know, she really is. Together with her little brother Fred, Frankie can disappear to Thoughtopolis, a magical world inside her head.

“Thoughtopolis is an adventure-land, filled with the best things an 11-year-old can imagine, until Frankie gets trapped inside and it suddenly stops being her fun refuge. Frankie has to uncover a secret buried in the heart of Thoughtopolis that will change her world forever. Can she discover the truth, face a great loss and find her way back to the real world?”

Yasmin Morrissey, commissioning editor at Scholastic UK, says Huberman has “conjured a spirited, determined and utterly relatable protagonist that readers will absolutely adore. With a joyful sense of humour, and powerful vulnerability, Frankie is destined to be one of the most cherished characters in contemporary middle-grade.”