Question of Taste: George Furey of the Fureys picks his favourites

Roy Orbison, Rory Gallagher and  Sean Connery feature among the folk musician's selections
George Furey of the Fureys.

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 09:15
Des O’Driscoll

George Furey is a musician from Ballyfermot in Dublin, who has been playing with the Fureys for over 40 years. Upcoming gigs for the group include an appearance at Cork Opera House, on Sunday, February 20, at 8pm. Tickets from www.corkoperahouse.ie

Best recent book you've read: Worlds Beyond the Poles, by Giannini F Amadeo.

Best recent film: The Kingdom of Heaven. 

Best recent gig you’ve seen: The last gig I saw was a music session in the local pub full of local musicians playing and singing live but that was two years ago, before the pandemic.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: Julie Covington - Don't cry for me Argentina.

The best performer you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Roy Orbison in the Adelphi Cinema, Dublin in the 60s.

TV viewing: Documentaries.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Elvis Presley, Rory Gallagher and John Lennon.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter: Many years ago, while touring Australia, my brother Eddie and I sat down for breakfast with Sean Connery.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? Woodstock in 1969, because of the music.

