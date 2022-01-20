Question of Taste: George Furey of the Fureys picks his favourites

George Furey is a musician from Ballyfermot in Dublin, who has been playing with the Fureys for over 40 years. Upcoming gigs for the group include an appearance at Cork Opera House, on Sunday, February 20, at 8pm. Tickets from www.corkoperahouse.ie
Worlds Beyond the Poles, by Giannini F Amadeo.
The Kingdom of Heaven.
The last gig I saw was a music session in the local pub full of local musicians playing and singing live but that was two years ago, before the pandemic.
Julie Covington - Don't cry for me Argentina.
Roy Orbison in the Adelphi Cinema, Dublin in the 60s.
Documentaries.
Elvis Presley, Rory Gallagher and John Lennon.
Many years ago, while touring Australia, my brother Eddie and I sat down for breakfast with Sean Connery.
Woodstock in 1969, because of the music.