Arts/Ents quiz: In which year did Bowie die? Which hurler has a statue at Cork Airport? 

Test yourself with our 10 multiple-choice questions
Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers:

1. The Green Planet 2. January, 2016 3. Christy Ring 4. Third 5. Sidney Poitier 6. Matt Cooper 7. Michelle Mallon 8. Peter Dinklage 9. Richard Osman 10. Marian Keyes

 

Arts/Ents quiz: In which year did Bowie die? Which hurler has a statue at Cork Airport? 

