Arts/Ents quiz: In which year did Bowie die? Which hurler has a statue at Cork Airport? 

If you can't see the quiz below, go here.

Answers: 1. The Green Planet 2. January, 2016 3. Christy Ring 4. Third 5. Sidney Poitier 6. Matt Cooper 7. Michelle Mallon 8. Peter Dinklage 9. Richard Osman 10. Marian Keyes Read More Arts & Entertainment Quiz of the Year: 30 questions on TV, film, music and books