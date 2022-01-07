Friday TV Tips: How you can Climb with Charlie — and see who else is supporting him

Treaty Live

RTÉ One, 7pm

David McCullagh will anchor Treaty Live, reporting on events of 100 years ago as if unfolding now

Late on the night of January 7, 1922 — after a month of impassioned debates — the members of the 2nd Dáil voted on whether or not to ratify The Anglo Irish Treaty — a peace deal negotiated with the British government.

David McCullagh and journalist Sinéad O'Carroll present Treaty Live which imagines how modern television might have reported this event.

Death in Paradise

BBC1, 9pm

Reporting for duty…new recruit Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas in her Honoré police uniform

Following the feature-length Christmas special, the gentle, Caribbean-set detective drama is now back for an 11th series.

In this series, the guest stars include Tamzin Outhwaite, Nicholas Bailey, Jason Done, Ben Onwuke and Ben Starr — and Caribbean sunshine and scenery of course. Plus a new member of the Saint Marie police team in the form of Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Charlie Bird with his army of volunteer climbers, Leitrim's Seamus O’Rourke, comedian Jason Byrne, Bosco and the music of the Beatles on the show this evening.

Charlie Bird has been candid about his recent Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis and he's meeting the volunteers helping launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event. Charlie, along with Vicky Phelan, hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country (and across the world!) on April 2 next.

And you'll get all the details about how you can get ready for the challenge in the 12 weeks between now and then and how to register for the Croagh Patrick event.

Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many more are throwing their full support behind the epic climb.

Standing in Gaps, Seamus O'Rourke

Leitrim actor and writer Seamus O'Rourke will give his take on 'new year, new you', while comedian Jason Byrne will also be on the show.

Performances by Niamh Farrell and Somebody's Child.

And you may even get to have a look inside Bosco's box!

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Martin Freeman on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests include the star of The Hobbit, Fargo, and The Office, Martin Freeman — he's talking about his role in new BBC police drama The Responder. Also on the show are James Morrison, Nina Sosanya and Josh Widdicombe.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Emirates Lions. 7.20pm. TG4

A Quiet Place Part II

Sky Cinema/Now

A Quiet Place Part II: Cillian Murphy as Emmett. Picture: PA Photo/Paramount Pictures/Jonny Cournoyer

Emily Blunt and Cork’s Cillian Murphy star in this nerve-jangling sequel to the 2018 horror hit. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Radio

The Lyric Concert, LyricFM, 7pm: Jaime Martin conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra for a concert featuring acclaimed pianist Kirill Gerstein in Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 - broadcasting live from the National Concert Hall in Dublin.