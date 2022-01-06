Matthew MacNabb has Covid-19 and will miss first week of Dancing with the Stars

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and will miss the opening episode of Dancing with the Stars this weekend.
MacNabb was paired with returning pro-dancer Laura Nolan, who joined the show in 2020, but the pair will have a delayed debut one week after Sunday night’s opening episode.
“Matthew MacNabb has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said.
“While Matthew will not be taking part in Dancing with the Stars this weekend, protocols mean that all being well, he will perform on show two.”
The reality star is currently self-isolating and he has shared videos on social media of his workouts as he passes the time.
A strategic marketing consultant and Rugby Union star, McNabb from Co. Down was on Love Island last summer. He left the Love Island villa in August after a dramatic recoupling.
He has a Masters in Business Admin and he moved home to Ireland from California to start a marketing consultancy firm.
This year’s Dancing with the Stars contestants are Matthew MacNabb, Cathy Kelly, Billy McGuinness, Nina Carberry, Erica Cody, Neil Delamere, Aengus Mac Grianna, Ellen Keane, Jordan Conroy, Missy Keating, Gráinne Seoige and Nicolas Roche.