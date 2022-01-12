Wednesday TV Tips: Róbaí tirim at the ready for west coast swims

And An Cósta Thiar is followed by an Irish coastline documentary — complete with a curious snowy-white seal pup
An Cósta Thiar: Grúpa Snámh Uisce Bheatha on TG4

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Landscape Artist of the Year — new series

Sky Arts, 8pm

Landscape Artist of the Year: Eden Project Biomes

Celebrating the glory and beauty of the natural world, this year’s series features sweeping vistas of coastlines, countryside and city centres. With an emphasis on our endangered environment, this year's competition begins as competitors visit the spectacular Eden Project. 

An Cósta Thiar

TG4, 8.30pm

An Cósta Thiar: Áine Ní Bhreisleáin ar Oileán Uaigh

The west coast of Ireland is recognised as one of the most remarkable coastal routes in the world. In this series, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin travels down the west coast to gain an insight into the culture, challenges and benefits of living by the Atlantic.

Iontais na bhFarraigí Ceilteacha

TG4, 9.30pm

Eoin Warner in Iontais na bhFarraigí Ceilteacha

Naturalist Eoin Warner explores the marine animals that inhabit the coastlines of Ireland and Wales and are perfectly adapted to this rapidly changing and dramatic environment. In this episode we follow Atlantic grey seals through the year, from courtship, to pregnancy and birth. Will a curious snowy-white seal pup make it safely through to adulthood? We also follow a pair of guillemots, bringing up their single youngster on a narrow rock shelf. The parents must protect their chick from aerial attacks by predatory gulls, until the chick makes the heart-stopping first leap off the cliff edge.

Operation Transformation

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Operation Transformation. Presented by Kathryn Thomas. And guiding the new leaders are fitness coach Karl Henry; principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy; dietitian Aoife Hearne; and general practitioner, Dr Sumi Dunne

Second episode — still time to get on board with the healthy living lifestyle reset.

Narcos

TG4, 10.30pm

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar. Picture: Daniel Daza/Netflix

Building a career on smuggling products into and out of Colombia, Pablo Escobar is introduced to the cocaine drug trade and sees an enormous opportunity for profit. Pablo establishes the first dedicated drug smuggling ring from Colombia to the US. As a Miami DEA Agent, Steve Murphy witnesses the effects and increased violence that the cocaine trade brings to Miami.

Radio

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm Having featured UK electronic outfit Death in Vegas' second LP 'The Contino Sessions' all week as his album of the week, Dan Hegarty speaks with frontman Richard Fearless about its writing and recording — including working with punk icon Iggy Pop on breakout single 'Aisha'.

