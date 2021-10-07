Sea swimming goes mainstream as Penneys sells budget Dryrobe alternatives

At the height of lockdown life, a status symbol emerged among those who threw themselves into the ocean on a daily basis. Regular sea swimmers were soon joined by an affluent bunch who were noticeable among the crowd thanks to one item of clothing: a Dryrobe.
The outdoor changing garment gained an almost cult-like following of devotees who would emerge from the sea, don the robe and both dry off and change out of their togs (or wetsuits) underneath it. It is a useful product, but at €160 for a branded Dryrobe (and €50 for a matching one for your madra), many people stuck to their trusty towel.
However, a rivalry began. It became so prevalent that it has been the subject of articles aplenty. A column in the Irish Times last year reflected on the Dryrobe “culture wars” as a sign of a socio-economic divide. In Dublin’s popular swimming spot, the Forty Foot, unofficial signs emerged warning “Dryrobe wankers” to stay away from the area.
Now, however, the cosy convenience of a changing robe has become more accessible thanks to, you guessed it, Penneys.
The popular budget brand unveiled its outdoor collection this week and it includes an alternative to the pricier Dryrobe.
The collection, which includes womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and even petwear, flaunts function over fashion for those who want to stay warm and dry while outdoors this winter. It even ticks a sustainability box for the conscious shopper: the collection offers pieces made from recycled polyester and lightweight thermal insulation, Sorona.
Among the must-have items for the outdoorsy of us are stylish yet water-resistant looks including waterproof jackets and walking boots, breathable trousers and sweat-wicking workout gear. The star of the collection, however, is Penneys’ answer to the Dryrobe.
The black borg-lined long coat arrives in stores this month and costs €50, marking a significant saving despite being on the higher end of Penneys prices. It is a unisex product and thanks to its warm lining is sure to keep the winter chill at bay while you're drying and changing on a beach.
The outdoor collection is available in stores this month and prices range from €2 to €65.