Sea swimming goes mainstream as Penneys sells budget Dryrobe alternatives

At the height of lockdown life, a status symbol emerged among those who threw themselves into the ocean on a daily basis. Regular sea swimmers were soon joined by an affluent bunch who were noticeable among the crowd thanks to one item of clothing: a Dryrobe.

The outdoor changing garment gained an almost cult-like following of devotees who would emerge from the sea, don the robe and both dry off and change out of their togs (or wetsuits) underneath it. It is a useful product, but at €160 for a branded Dryrobe (and €50 for a matching one for your madra), many people stuck to their trusty towel.