Arts & Entertainment Quiz of the Year: 30 questions on TV, film, music and books

It's been another year of streaming shows, lockdown albums and new books - test your knowledge!
Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

TV & FILM

1. Netflix series Squid Game was made in which country?

2. Dune is back on the bestseller lists thanks to a recent film adaptation. Who wrote it?

3. The film Arracht is mostly in which language?

4. Steven Spielberg directed a revival of which classic musical film?

5. In the Line of Duty finale, who was revealed as the corrupt copper 'H'?

6. Who directed The Beatles: Get Back?

7. In the Succession series, Roman Roy is played by the brother of which famous child star?

8. This Way Up was created by which Irish actor?

9. Which of these films did Cillian Murphy star in?

  • A Quiet Place Part II 
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage 
  • The Suicide Squad 

10. Which show is this still from?

ANSWERS: 1. South Korea 2. Frank Herbert 3. Irish 4. West Side Story 5. Ian Buckells 6. Peter Jackson 7. Macaulay Culkin (Roman Roy is played by Kieran Culkin) 8. Aisling Bea 9. A Quiet Place Part II 10. Mare of Easttown 

MUSIC

1. Who had a huge hit with Easy On Me?

2. Who had a hit with a cover version of N17, originally by The Sawdoctors?

3. The sibling collaborator of which star is named Finneas?

4. Lee 'Scratch' Perry was one of the casualties of 2021. What nationality was he?

5. Who is playing Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, on April 28?

6. What was the name of Abba's comeback album?

 

7. For Those I Love was the widely-praised solo project of who?

8. Who announced that Songs From The Beautiful City would be his final album of Cork songs?

9. Which American rapper cancelled a show as part of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, due to illness?

10. Who is this?

 ANSWERS: 1. Adele 2. Tolu Makay 3. Billie Eilish 4. Jamaican 5. Ed Sheeran 6. Voyage 7. David Balfe 8. Jimmy Crowley 9. Yasiin Bey/Mos Def 10. Olivia Rodrigo 

NAME THESE WRITERS 

 Writers Picture 1
 Writers Picture 1

 Writers Picture 2
 Writers Picture 2

 Writers Picture 3
 Writers Picture 3

 Writers Picture 4
 Writers Picture 4

 Writers Picture 5
 Writers Picture 5

ANSWERS:  1. Sally Rooney and JK Rowling 2. Marian Keyes and Alice Taylor 3. Seamas O'Reilly and Richard Osman 4. David Walliams and Marcus Rashford 5. Catherine Ryan Howard and Paul Muldoon

Family Notices