Film Review: Benedict Cumberbatch goes on a journey in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

★★★★☆

Set in Victorian-era London, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (12A) stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Louis Wain, the quintessential eccentric Englishman who was fascinated by the ‘mysterious, elemental force’ of electricity, but who found unexpected fame as an artist who specialised in anthropomorphic drawings of cats, in the process changing the world’s opinion about felines.

Written by Simon Stephenson and Will Sharpe, with Sharpe directing, the film explores the varied aspects of Wain’s personality — a well-regarded sketch artist who worked for the London Illustrated News, Wain was obliged to juggle the responsibility for providing for his sisters (headed by the long-suffering Caroline (Andrea Riseborough) with his obsession as an inventor, all of which is further complicated when Wain falls for his young sisters’ governess Emily (Claire Foy).

A pleasantly whimsical tale of Bohemian life gradually gives way to a sobering account of mental illness, however, as the mercurial Wain begins to display signs of schizophrenia and embarks on a life-long battle with mental illness.

Will Sharpe has assembled a superb cast here — the film, which is narrated by Olivia Colman, also features Toby Jones and Nick Cave, the latter playing HG Wells — but Benedict Cumberbatch dominates proceedings: don’t be surprised if he garners an Oscar nomination for his wonderfully sympathetic portrayal of a singularly complicated man. (cinema release)