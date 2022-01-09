Sunday TV Tips: Who's got the fanciest Dancing with the Stars moves — the newsreader, author, comedian or olympian?

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Ellen Keane; Cathy Kelly; Aengus MacGrianna; Nina Carberry; Grainne Seoige and Neil Delamere are among the contestants this year

The 12 dancers taking the challenge this year are: Grainne Seoige, Neil Delamere, Ellen Keane, Aengus MacGrianna, Nicolas Roche, Erica Cody, Missy Keating, Billy McGuinness, Nina Carberry, Cathy Kelly, Matthew McNabb and Jordan Conroy.

The Chase: The Bloopers

Virgin One, 7pm

Bradley Walsh presents a compilation of out-takes from the quiz show, featuring regular Chasers Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett and Darragh Ennis

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 7.45pm

The second round of the pottery challenge. The 11 remaining potters handbuild a pendulum wall clock and face a surprise blindfold challenge.

Smother — new series

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Smother

Still picking up the pieces after the death of Denis and the cover up that followed, Val Ahern’s world is rocked once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep. The stranger introduces himself as Finn — Denis’ estranged son, and his existence is an unwelcome surprise for the family.

Sport

GAA: AIB Club Championship Provincial Finals. 1pm, TG4

Land

Sky Cinema

Robin Wright ( House of Cards) stars and directs. In the aftermath of an unfathomable event, Edee (Wright) retreats to the wilds of the Rockies. Local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, and she must find a way to live again.

Radio

The Lyric Feature LyricFM, 6pm Goedemorgen, Amsterdam: Laoise O'Brien travels to Amsterdam with the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland to follow their musical adventures in this historic and culturally rich city.

Treaty Songs LyricFM, 9pm Edited highlights of the recent Treaty Songs concert in the National Concert Hall, featuring the Crash Ensemble, Lisa O’Neill, John Spillane, Karan Casey, Duke Special, Jonathan Nangle, and special guest Christy Moore.

Lasracha R na G, 9pm Seán Ó hÉanaigh takes an Irish-language look at the work of Gram Parsons as a solo artist, his recordings with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Emmylou Harris, in another airing of his roundup of classic Americana.