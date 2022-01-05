Wednesday TV Tips: Seafood in Tralee; Operation Transformation and Grey's Anatomy

Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

New 6-part series of Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails. He begins in Tralee bay, home to one of Ireland's oldest oyster fishing grounds.

Operation Transformation

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Operation Transformation. Presented by Kathryn Thomas. Devising the health and wellness plan and guiding the new leaders are fitness coach Karl Henry, principal clinical psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy, dietitian Aoife Hearne, and general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne
Five leaders from all over the country take on a health and wellness plan with the aim of resetting and kick-starting a new chapter in their lives.

Grey’s Anatomy

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

The Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encountered illegal fireworks; Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she's having trouble finding viable options; Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement.

The Two Escobars

TG4, 10.30pm

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar in the Netflix Original Series "Narcos." Photo credit: Daniel Daza/Netflix
At a time when drug money fuelled the sport known in the underworld as "Narco-soccer", the fates of Andres Escobar, the inspirational captain of Nacional, and Pablo Escobar, the notorious leader of the Medellin cartel, were permanently linked. When Andres was murdered 10 days after scoring an own goal against the US in the first round of the 1994 World Cup, it cost the country more than a shot at the title.

Rebelde

Netflix

Rebelde: Giovanna Grigio(“Emilia (Emilia Alo)”, Selene(“Andrea (Andi) Agosti”)
This is the Mexican word for ‘rebel’, the title given to one of the nation’s most popular telenovelas. Made to appeal to the teen market, it ran from 2004 to 2006, and now it’s back in a revamped version. The story takes place at the Elite Way School, aka EWS, an international boarding school. There’s a Battle of the Bands competition, and a secret society which could ruin everything.

Radio

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna, RnaG, 7pm: A concert held in 2016 in the home of Cecil Sharpe in Camden Town in London, to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Le Chéile box player Raymond Roland.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Novelist Jan Carson joins the weeknight arts magazine to discuss her new work, The Raptures, out now on Penguin Books.

