Here's how the leaders got on in the Operation Transformation finale

RTÉ's hit series has come to a close for another year and tonight the five leaders brought their new looks to the catwalk after an eight-week food and fitness plan. Here’s how each leader fared
Here's how the leaders got on in the Operation Transformation finale

Operation Transformation finale

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 22:30
Denise O’Donoghue

Sharon Gaffney 

Sharon Gaffney during the finale. Pictures: Andres Poveda

Sharon Gaffney during the finale. Pictures: Andres Poveda

Sharon lost a total of 1st 7.5lbs (9.5kg) during her time on Operation Transformation. The mum-of-three says she had neglected her health and wellbeing while running a busy household and working full time as director of finance and organisation services in the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin. After losing her confidence, the 44 year old said 2021 will be the year that she gets her mojo back.

Hazel Hartigan 

Hazel Hartigan

Hazel Hartigan

Hazel, 47, lost 2 stone (12.7kg) while taking part in over eight weeks. She is a mum to Tommy and Grace and she also had twin daughters but tragically Niamh was stillborn and her sister Chloe lived for just five years. Hazel’s dream was always to be a nurse and in 2015 she returned to college and graduated in January 2019. She now works as a full-time staff nurse in St John’s Hospital Limerick. 

Susuana Komolafe 

Susuana Komolafe

Susuana Komolafe

Susuana, 48, lost 13lbs (5.9kg) since Operation Transformation began. She moved to Ireland from Lagos, Nigeria over 18 years ago and saw her diet change considerably while adapting to a different culture and lifestyle. Before joining the series, she was very fond of having tea with a biscuit and had chips with her dinner most days. She was not regularly exercising but hopes better food and a better diet plan will improve her long-term health. 

Paul Devaney 

Paul Devany

Paul Devany

Paul Devaney, 41, lost 1st 13lbs (12.2kg) since becoming a leader. He and his wife, Mary, have two daughters, Machaela and Katie. As he works for a construction company, Paul spends much of his week travelling. Due to his poor eating habits on the road and lack of regular exercise, his weight gradually increased. Paul is making 2021 his year for change. 

Andrew Burke Hannon 

Andrew Burke

Andrew Burke

Finally, 33-year-old Andrew has seen a total weight loss of 2st 3lbs (14kg). He lives in his native Clondalkin with his husband Jason and his parents. Andrew, a junior champion baton twirler, was bullied during his school years. Employed by Nestle Ireland, he has been working from home for the past year. He was diagnosed with an underactive thyroid in his early 20s and joined the show to take control of his health and wellbeing.

Read More

Operation Transformation's Susuana: I'm really proud of myself

More in this section

Onward UK premiere - London Spider-Man stars tease fans with multiple titles for upcoming third film
Question of Taste: Aideen Wylde, actor and producer, BrokenCrow   Question of Taste: Aideen Wylde, actor and producer, BrokenCrow  
SARA RAMIREZ, GEENA DAVIS, JESSICA CAPSHAW 10 nostalgic comfort watches and guilty pleasures on Disney+ Star
Here's how the leaders got on in the Operation Transformation finale

Wednesday's TV tips: Gordon Ramsay fronts a gameshow, Man City in Champions League action

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices