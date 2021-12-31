Film Reviews: Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim debut brilliantly in Licorice Pizza

★★★★☆

Gary Goetzman has enjoyed a storied career as a Hollywood producer, but it’s his early years, when he combined a career as a child actor with that of a waterbed salesman, that forms the basis for Licorice Pizza (15A), which is written and directed by his friend Paul Thomas Anderson.

The movie opens in the early 1970s, with the fictionalised Goetzman, a 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), chatting up photographer’s assistant Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and — undeterred by the fact that she’s a decade older — asking her out on a date.

What follows is an offbeat comedy-romance, as Gary and Alana become partners in a waterbed franchise whilst trying to break into Hollywood movies.

Licorice Pizza might prove something of an acquired taste for some: the movie isn’t just set in the 70s, but employs the aesthetic that prevailed at the time, which results in a meandering, picaresque plot that tends to focus on the quirkier aspects of the characters and the story (Alana reversing a truck down one of LA’s winding canyon roads, for example, doesn’t sound like much, but in context it’s bravura filmmaking).

Not content with that, Anderson also casts a couple of unknowns in the lead roles, with musician Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) both making their feature-length debuts, their fictional characters intersecting with historical Hollywood in the form of Barbra Streisand’s boyfriend Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), Lucille Ball (Christine Ebersole) and William Holden (Sean Penn).

The focus is firmly on Haim and Hoffman, however, who are both brilliant in creating the awkward tenderness of their unconventional romance. (cinema release)