Thursday TV Tips: Indiana Jones vs the KGB and Good Morning Vietnam on screens this evening

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

RTÉ2, 5.45pm

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones and Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams

Harrison Ford and Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen and Shia LaBeouf star. Indiana Jones is up against Soviet KGB agents searching for a telepathic crystal skull.

Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

BBC One, 8pm

David Attenborough joins an archaeological dig uncovering Britain’s biggest mammoth discovery in almost 20 years. In 2017, in a gravel quarry near Swindon, two amateur fossil hunters found an extraordinary cache of Ice Age mammoth remains and a stone hand-axe made by a Neanderthal. This programme looks at why the mammoths were here and how they died. Could the Neanderthals have killed these Ice Age giants?

David Attenborough focuses on an incredible find made four years ago by amateur palaeontologists Sally and Neville Hollingworth while walking around a freshly dug gravel pit near Swindon. They spotted the huge fossilised leg of a mammoth, which turned out to be just one of many. They also unearthed a stone axe, which offers an insight into life in the Ice Ages.

Good Morning Vietnam

TG4, 10.20pm

Robin Williams in Good Morning Vietnam

In 1965, an unorthodox and irreverent DJ named Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) begins to shake up things when he is assigned to the US Armed Services radio station in Vietnam.

Sport

Premier League: Manchester United v Burnley, 8.15pm, Premier Sports ROI 1