Thursday TV Tips: Indiana Jones vs the KGB and Good Morning Vietnam on screens this evening

RTÉ2, 5.45pm
Harrison Ford and Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen and Shia LaBeouf star. Indiana Jones is up against Soviet KGB agents searching for a telepathic crystal skull.
BBC One, 8pm
David Attenborough focuses on an incredible find made four years ago by amateur palaeontologists Sally and Neville Hollingworth while walking around a freshly dug gravel pit near Swindon. They spotted the huge fossilised leg of a mammoth, which turned out to be just one of many. They also unearthed a stone axe, which offers an insight into life in the Ice Ages.
TG4, 10.20pm
In 1965, an unorthodox and irreverent DJ named Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) begins to shake up things when he is assigned to the US Armed Services radio station in Vietnam.
Premier League, 8.15pm, Premier Sports ROI 1