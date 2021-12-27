Monday TV Tips: Are you ok there, Happy Pear? — on Ireland's Fittest Family?

And Raiders of the Lost Ark is on this afternoon, followed by Tommy Tiernan, and a David Bowie tribute
Ireland’s Fittest Family — Celebrity Special RTÉ One, 8pm with The Happy Pear’s Flynn twins — The Den’s Sinead Quinlan; and comedian Neil Delemere all here for the win — for charity.

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 14:59
Caroline Delaney

Raiders of the Lost Ark

RTÉ 2, 5.55pm

Actor Harrison Ford comes face-to-face with a cobra in a scene from the Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Picture: AP Photo/LucasFilms
Intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones goes in search of the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical artefact of devastating power.  Harrison Ford and Karen Allen star — directed by Steven Spielberg.

Ireland’s Fittest Family — Celebrity Special

RTÉ One, 8pm

Neil Delamere is a contender in Ireland's Fittest Family - along with Grainne Gallanagh and Sinead Quinlan
Model and former Dancing with the Stars star, Grainne Gallanagh; The Happy Pear’s Flynn twins; The Den’s Sinead Quinlan; and comedian Neil Delamere are all here for the win — for charity.

The Tommy Tiernan Show special

RTÉ One, 9.25pm

A master of improvisation, Tommy thrives on the adrenaline of surprises. The result is conversations full of adventure and surprise, with people from all walks of life.

Bowie: Starman — with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

A tribute to David Bowie’s legacy, featuring Irish and international stars including Suzanne Vega, Rufus Wainright, Sharon Corr, Imelda May, Joe Elliot and Christy Dignam. 

Sport

Premier League: Newcastle United v Manchester United, 8pm. Sky Sports.

Radio

Innti — Iris agus Ardán a Linne, R na G, 5pm: An exploration of the radical young poets of the Innti
generation in UCC.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of 2021 in books — including Marian Keyes, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and Booker Prize-winner Damon Galgut.

