Monday TV Tips: Are you ok there, Happy Pear? — on Ireland's Fittest Family?

RTÉ 2, 5.55pm
Intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones goes in search of the Ark of the Covenant, a biblical artefact of devastating power. Harrison Ford and Karen Allen star — directed by Steven Spielberg.
RTÉ One, 8pm
Model and former Dancing with the Stars star, Grainne Gallanagh; The Happy Pear’s Flynn twins; The Den’s Sinead Quinlan; and comedian Neil Delamere are all here for the win — for charity.
A master of improvisation, Tommy thrives on the adrenaline of surprises. The result is conversations full of adventure and surprise, with people from all walks of life.
A tribute to David Bowie’s legacy, featuring Irish and international stars including Suzanne Vega, Rufus Wainright, Sharon Corr, Imelda May, Joe Elliot and Christy Dignam.
RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of 2021 in books — including Marian Keyes, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, and Booker Prize-winner Damon Galgut.