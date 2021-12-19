Five things for the week ahead: new Cork writing, the return of the Matrix and more

1 |book|

Cork Words 2

The second anthology in a series, featuring contemporary writing from established and emerging writers and poets, all hailing from or based on Leeside.

Available now at the Grand Parade Library and Waterstone's, Patrick Street

2 |exhibition|

Rembrandt in Print

50 of the finest works from the Ashmolean’s world-class collection of over 200 etchings and drypoints by Dutch master Rembrandt - open over the Christmas and New Year season.

Runs until Friday January 9 at the Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork. Free in, no booking required

3 |film|

The Matrix: Resurrections

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

In cinemas Wednesday

4 |theatre|

Staging the Treaty

Poet and writer Theo Dorgan has spent the last three years working the Treaty Debates of 1921 into a long-form theatrical performance directed by ANU Productions, and directed for streaming by Other Voices: Courage honchos Tiny Ark.

Wednesday December 22 and Wednesday January 7; National Concert Hall, Dublin; sold out, streaming free at RTÉ History

5 |tv|

Aretha Franklin: Amazing Grace

A critically acclaimed concert documentary recording a seminal performance in Aretha Franklin’s career in 1972, which became the biggest-selling live gospel album in history.