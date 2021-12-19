Five things for the week ahead: new Cork writing, the return of the Matrix and more

Theo Dorgan restages the debates around the signing of the Treaty, Aretha Franklin's classic live concert, the Crawford's Rembrandt exhibition continues
L-R: Rembrandt exhibit continues at the Crawford; Cork Words 2 is out now; Keanu Reeves stars in The Matrix: Resurrections

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |book|

Cork Words 2

The second anthology in a series, featuring contemporary writing from established and emerging writers and poets, all hailing from or based on Leeside.

  • Available now at the Grand Parade Library and Waterstone's, Patrick Street

2 |exhibition|

Rembrandt in Print

50 of the finest works from the Ashmolean’s world-class collection of over 200 etchings and drypoints by Dutch master Rembrandt - open over the Christmas and New Year season.

3 |film|

The Matrix: Resurrections

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

  • In cinemas Wednesday

4 |theatre|

Staging the Treaty

Poet and writer Theo Dorgan has spent the last three years working the Treaty Debates of 1921 into a long-form theatrical performance directed by ANU Productions, and directed for streaming by Other Voices: Courage honchos Tiny Ark.

  • Wednesday December 22 and Wednesday January 7; National Concert Hall, Dublin; sold out, streaming free at RTÉ History

5 |tv|

Aretha Franklin: Amazing Grace

A critically acclaimed concert documentary recording a seminal performance in Aretha Franklin’s career in 1972, which became the biggest-selling live gospel album in history.

  • Thursday December 23; 10.30pm; TG4

