Friday TV tips: Brendan O'Carroll Colin Farrell, Ronnie Wood and Stanley Tucci on the box this evening

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021

Channel 4, 8pm

Shaun Ryder and Bez

The celebs watching 2021's biggest and best shows include Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman, Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Tom Jones and Anne-Marie, and Shaun Ryder and Bez.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's the annual Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal Special with Andrea Corr, Ronnie Wood, Colin Farrell, Brendan O'Carroll, Jenny Gibney, Majella O'Donnell, Joel M, Pat & Faye Shortt.

Writer, producer, actor, comedian Brendan O’Carroll and his wife, business partner and co-star, Jenny Gibney, will talk about their special connection to the St Vincent de Paul charity and their plans for a proper family Christmas at home in Ireland.

Hollywood actor, and proud Dubliner, Colin Farrell will be lending his support to the call for St. Vincent de Paul as will the Majella O'Donnell. TikTok sensation magician Joel M will demonstrate some of the festive magic that has helped him amass almost 2 billion views and 18 million followers across social media. And it’s a family affair as father Pat Shortt and daughter Faye will be on the show to talk about their plans for Christmas and an update on their comedy duo act.

And The Corrs’ frontwoman Andrea Corr and The Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ — it's their charity single in support of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services. And they will also chat about their collaboration. There’s also music from Susan O’Neill, who will perform Joni Mitchell’s ‘River'.

Circle of Friends

Virgin Media One, 9.45pm

Circle of Friends — with Ryan Tubridy appearing as an extra

A naive Irish woman from a strict family and her two lifelong friends look for love at university in 1950s Dublin. Romantic drama, starring Minnie Driver and Chris O'Donnell. Directed by Pat O’Connor. And if you watch closely you'll spot a rather youthful-looking Ryan Tubridy who appeared as an extra in the 1995 film when he was in college.

It'll Be Alright on the Night

UTV, 9.45pm

'David Walliams is back with a brand-new selection of TV disasters: Ab Fab actress Joanna Lumley nearly falls off a ship, the Good Morning Britain studio is invaded by ants and American singer Katy Perry's performance is interrupted by a fire alarm. Plus, TV nightmares for the cast and crew of Love Island, Coronation Street, Catchphrase and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.05pm

Joy Crookes, whose father is from Dublin, performs on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guests this week are Stanley Tucci, Joan Collins, Jamie Oliver and Romesh Ranganathan. Plus, Joy Crookes performs a song from her debut album.

Swan Song

Apple TV+

Mahershala Ali as Cameron Turner and Naomie Harris as Poppy Turner in Swan Song. Picture: PA Photo/Apple TV+/Kimberley French

Happily married husband and father, Cameron Turner, seems to have it all when he's receives the devastating news that he has cancer. His doctor comes up with a solution that will mean his family needs never know he's gone — he could be replaced by a clone. Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, and Awkwafina star.

The Witcher

Netflix

Season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix

Fantasy drama based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It's back for a second run, with a third already in the pipeline.

Radio

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: A stellar chamber music concert featuring Arensky’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op 32 and Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Some of Ireland’s choicest music critics in the album-review segment.