Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve

Cork actress, Fiona Shaw, stars in the series which will air in February 2022
Burn baby, burn: A peek at Season 4 of Killing Eve

Fiona Shaw in final season of Killing Eve with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 07:35
Mike Bedigan

Fans of Killing Eve have been treated to a first glimpse of the latest series due to arrive early next year.

Pictures shared on the BBC's official Instagram account showed stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in stills from the series, which will air in February 2022.

Comer is pictured twice in religious-themed outfits, first in a white dress with angel wings appearing behind her, and then in a crimson cassock in front of an altar.

Killing Eve - final season starts in February 2022
Killing Eve - final season starts in February 2022

Oh is shown in sunglasses, a trench coat and a blonde wig in front of London's Tower Bridge, while Shaw sits looking perplexed beside a swimming pool.

The BBC captioned the photos: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Your first look at Killing Eve Series 4 just dropped.

Having killed traitorous Paul (Steve Pemberton), world-saving MI6 boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) wants to get to the bottom (or is it the top?) of The Twelve and find out who marked her son, Kenny (Sean Delaney), for death. 

Fiona Shaw as MI6 boss, Carolyn, in Killing Eve
Fiona Shaw as MI6 boss, Carolyn, in Killing Eve

"Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer in early 2022. New episodes available weekly straight after it airs on BBC America."

Killing Eve - 'burn baby, burn. 2/27/22'
Killing Eve - 'burn baby, burn. 2/27/22'

A haunting teaser trailer was also posted to the BBC America account which showed various items on fire including postcards, a stuffed toy, a motorcycle helmet and Villanelle's famous pink gown.

The video was captioned: "Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve."

Read More

Fiona Shaw: ‘I got to Hollywood at 28 and they said: You’re very old’

More in this section

The 86th Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles Cast of Ted Lasso team up for one-off animated Christmas special
Tom Dunne's Music & Me: I was a Daydream Believer in the magic of The Monkees Tom Dunne's Music & Me: I was a Daydream Believer in the magic of The Monkees
Adventures in Pantoland review: A joy to be back in Cork Opera House  Adventures in Pantoland review: A joy to be back in Cork Opera House 
Killing EvetelevisionMI6The TwelvevillanellePerson: Fiona ShawPerson: Jodie ComerPerson: Sandra OhPerson: Steve PembertonPerson: Seán Delaney
<p>Gavin James.</p>

Gavin James to bring HEPA air-filter systems on 2022 Irish tour

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices