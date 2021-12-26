St Stephen's Day TV Tips: Death in Paradise; Around the World in 80 Days and The Princess Bride

Around the World in 80 Days

BBC1, 5.50pm

David Tennant in Around The World In 80 Days

David Tennant plays Phileas Fogg in this eight-part adaptation of Jules Verne's adventure, which begins tonight with a double bill. In 1870s London, Phileas, who has never been abroad before, is goaded into making a bet that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special

BBC1, 7.30pm

Plenty of Christmas cheer for Don Warrington in Death in Paradise

The first feature-length episode — and Danny John-Jules is back as Officer Dwayne Myers. DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the team investigate when a wealthy shipping magnate is found dead at a Christmas party.

A Very British Scandal

BBC1, 9pm

New series showing across three consecutive evenings. Claire Foy plays Margaret, Duchess of Argyll. Initially famed for her charisma, beauty and style, she found herself on the front pages for very different reasons due to her 1963 divorce. The case took in accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life.

The Princess Bride

Virgin Media One, 9.30pm

Robin Wright with Cary Elwes in The Princess Bride (1987)

A cynical youngster becomes entranced by his grandfather’s magical tales, which revolve around a stable-boy’s heroic quest to rescue his lost love from the clutches of an evil prince, with the aid of a vengeance-seeking Spanish swashbuckler and his hulking sidekick. With Cary Elwes and Robin Wright.

Rocketman

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Rocketman: Taron Egerton as Elton John, Bryce Dallas Howard as Sheila and Richard Madden as John Reid

Elton John enters an addiction rehabilitation session, and recounts his life in a flashback, covering his days as young Reginald Dwight growing up in 1950s Britain. He takes piano lessons, makes his way into the Royal Academy of Music, and hones his craft in local pubs before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Starting Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell.

Sport

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Connacht, 4.50pm, TG4

Premier League: Liverpool v Leeds United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Aston Villa v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8.45pm: Stephen Rea reads The Dead, one of James Joyce’s most acclaimed works, and the final story in his 1914 collection Dubliners.