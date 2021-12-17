Movie review: Swan Song a superb sci-fi that questions what it means to be human

★★★★☆

Set in the near future, Swan Song (12A) stars Mahershala Ali as Cameron, a man diagnosed with a terminal illness and desperate to provide for his pregnant wife Poppy (Naomie Harris) and their son Cory (Dax Rey).

Availing of Dr Scott’s (Glenn Close) experimental technology, Cameron volunteers to be ‘molecularly regenerated’ – cloned, basically, in body and spirit – a process that will allow him to leave behind a ‘duplicate’ so perfect that Poppy and Cory won’t even know he’s gone.

A nice idea, in theory at least, until Cameron is confronted by his doppelgänger, ‘Jack’, and realises that people are considerably more complicated than sophisticated molecular regeneration can recreate ...

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, Swan Song is a superb sci-fi that raises a number of fascinating questions about what it means to be human.

Cameron’s desire to save Poppy and Cory from the pain of loss raises a number of moral and ethical issues (is he even entitled to make this sacrifice without consulting his wife?), but also a whole range of philosophical conundrums that have no easy solutions.

Creating believable dual characters who are physically, emotionally and psychologically identical is no mean feat, but Mahershala Ali is brilliantly understated as the existentially tortured Cameron, and plays a huge part in rendering Swan Song a very impressive feature-length debut from Benjamin Cleary.

(Apple TV)