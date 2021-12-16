Gavin James to bring HEPA air-filter systems on 2022 Irish tour

Singer-songwriter Gavin James will bring air filters on tour with him next year, as part of a partnership with an Irish company - the first big act to do so, by all accounts.
The singer is doing so "to ensure all steps are taken to make his Irish gigs safe for his staff and fans next year".
Irish HEPA-filter company Mia Air have been enlisted to install pop-up systems in large venues around the loop of his 2022 Irish tour, including Cork's Opera House.
Says James: "As we continue to live with Covid, the live music industry has been one of the most affected and it has caused extreme problems for everyone working in it - not just the artists, but the technicians, engineers and other staff.
"I’m delighted to be able to provide an extra level of safety for our fans and crew in the upcoming indoor shows.”
The ‘Bitter Pill’ singer has won the Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year award twice, and has had number-one singles in Ireland, and abroad.
His 2022 tour includes shows at Cork's Opera House on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3.