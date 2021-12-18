Radio Highlights: Christmas specials, backwards panto, Whipping Boy

Welcome in the festive season with Aedín Gormley's annual selection of musical and film favourites for all the family — fromto .
'Musica Arcana: The Secret Life of Allegri’s Miserere' — Brian McIvor unravels the mystery surrounding Allegri's 'Miserere Mei', one of the most celebrated and hauntingly beautiful pieces of early music.
From Ross Island to the Galapagos to the mythical isle of HyBrasil and beyond, world-renowned sound recordist Chris Watson teams up with writer/presenter, Luke Clancy; composer, Irene Buckley, and actor, Kathy Rose O’Brien, to journey across an atlas of remote islands.
An omnibus of Dan Hegarty's making-of album documentaries, featuring records from Irish artists like The Radiators from Space, A House, Bicep, Bitch Falcon, and Cosha.
Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha honours the memories of the great east Galway box players, Joe Cooley and Kevin Keegan, in a special show.
Extended film reviews with Aingeala Flannery and John Maguire, looking at Christmas and New Year's releases — including, , , , and .
Garbage vocalist Shirley Manson was a guest on Dan Hegarty’s show in June, where she spoke about the band's new album, their early days, and their love for playing in Ireland.
The Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, under conductor Elena Schwarz, perform a range of music — from Beethoven, to Gershwin, to.
A special on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who spoke to the weeknight arts magazine recently about their new album. The interview is reaired, accompanied by tracks from the new album and 2007's .
Seanchaí Steve Lally weaves a tale of wonder and intrigue, when Jemmy Doyle meets the fairy folk on a long, dark, Christmas Eve walk.
Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled — featuring rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.
A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.
Highlights from last month's awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.
An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP,— including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.