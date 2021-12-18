Radio Highlights: Christmas specials, backwards panto, Whipping Boy

SATURDAY

Movies and Musicals

LyricFM, 1pm

Welcome in the festive season with Aedín Gormley's annual selection of musical and film favourites for all the family — from It's a Wonderful Life to Frozen.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

'Musica Arcana: The Secret Life of Allegri’s Miserere' — Brian McIvor unravels the mystery surrounding Allegri's 'Miserere Mei', one of the most celebrated and hauntingly beautiful pieces of early music.

Islands

RTÉ 1, 8pm

From Ross Island to the Galapagos to the mythical isle of HyBrasil and beyond, world-renowned sound recordist Chris Watson teams up with writer/presenter, Luke Clancy; composer, Irene Buckley, and actor, Kathy Rose O’Brien, to journey across an atlas of remote islands.

The Alternative: Selective Retrospective

2FM, 10pm

An omnibus of Dan Hegarty's making-of album documentaries, featuring records from Irish artists like The Radiators from Space, A House, Bicep, Bitch Falcon, and Cosha.

MONDAY

Ceol Binn ó Beanna

R na G, 7pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha honours the memories of the great east Galway box players, Joe Cooley and Kevin Keegan, in a special show.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Extended film reviews with Aingeala Flannery and John Maguire, looking at Christmas and New Year's releases — including The Matrix: Resurrections, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Titane, The Humans, and Licorice Pizza.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Garbage vocalist Shirley Manson was a guest on Dan Hegarty’s show in June, where she spoke about the band's new album, their early days, and their love for playing in Ireland.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

The Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, under conductor Elena Schwarz, perform a range of music — from Beethoven, to Gershwin, to West Side Story.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who spoke to the weeknight arts magazine recently about their new album Raise the Roof. The interview is reaired, accompanied by tracks from the new album and 2007's Raising Sand.

FRIDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE

Donncha O'Callaghan: plays the Giant that Jack bamboozled; Christmas Eve, 6.30pm; RTÉ Jr

Stories for Nollaig

RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm

Seanchaí Steve Lally weaves a tale of wonder and intrigue, when Jemmy Doyle meets the fairy folk on a long, dark, Christmas Eve walk.

The Panto That Starts at the End

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

Follow Hansel and Gretel back into the woods to pick up the pieces after the dust has settled — featuring rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan as a wounded giant, wronged by an upstart Jack.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A Christmas special of the arts/ents magazine: Art historian Jessica Fahy looks at how the Victorians created Christmas in paintings; conductor David Brophy looks at Christmas music, from the sacred to the sassy, and author John Connolly looks at feasting and fighting on Christmas day through the pages of fiction.

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Highlights from last month's awards ceremony, including music from Greenshine, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, Kíla, The Mary Wallopers, Eddi Reader, and lifetime-achievement award winner Christy Moore.

When We Were Young: The Heartworm Story

2FM, 9pm

An hour-long profile of Irish indie band Whipping Boy's legendary second LP, Heartworm — including interviews with guitarist Paul Page, radio legend Dave Fanning, and others.