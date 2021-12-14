No bomb in the numbers: Hidden Assets is a ratings diamond for RTÉ

RTÉ crime drama Hidden Assets came to a close on Sunday night with a finale that saw Angeline Ball and her CAB team crack the case, and avert a terrorist bomb in central Antwerp.

The series has been watched by an average of 482,000 per episode so far, with over half a million (540,000) watching on RTÉ Player. Last night’s final episode has been watched by 458,000, a number that will climb over the course of the week as viewers catch up.

Commissioned by RTÉ and Acorn TV in association with Screen Ireland and Screen Flanders, Hidden Assets was produced by Irish production company Saffron Moon, and co-produced by Belgian producer Potemkino & Canada’s Facet 4.

Filmed in Antwerp and Co Clare, Hidden Assets also starred Cathy Belton, Peter Coonan, Michael Ironside, and Belgian actors Wouter Hendrickx and Vincent Thys.

It was directed by Emmy-nominated Thaddeus O’Sullivan and Belgian director Kadir Ferati Balci, and was written by Peter McKenna and Morna Regan - recently named on the BBC New Talent Hotlist.

Sam Atwell, drama development executive at RTÉ, said: "RTÉ is proud to be involved in such a high-rating, powerful international drama working with great talent in Ireland and overseas. It was a fantastic opportunity to work together with Acorn TV, Screen Ireland, and Screen Flanders to commission a show that has thrilled Irish audiences and we are confident it will do the same on the international market.

"A huge congratulations on a brilliant season to the wonderful producers, Saffron Moon, Potemkino, and Facet 4 Media, the first-class directors, cast, crew, and writers who worked with unprecedented passion coordinating such a large-scale production with offices and locations spread across the world. We look forward to more successful partnerships creating this kind of adrenaline-fuelled drama."

Producer Siobhán Bourke said: "Saffron Moon is thrilled with the audiences for Hidden Assets who have avidly followed our great cast over the six episodes. Audiences particularly liked the strong female leads and really enjoyed Peter McKenna and Morna Regan’s gripping writing and ‘edge of your seat’ drama.

"Making a show in Covid times is extremely challenging and Saffron Moon and our partners Facet 4 Media and Potemkino are indebted to the team for delivering Hidden Assets with flair."

Up next is the return of drama Smother to RTÉ screens on Sunday January 9 at 9.30 pm, starring Dervla Kirwan, Seána Kerslake, Gemma Leah Devereux, Niamh Walsh, Justine Mitchell and Dean Fagan.