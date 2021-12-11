Radio Highlights: life on a coastal island, rewilding farmers, the Cailleach Beara

SATURDAY

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 9pm

Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley — part two broadcasts at 7am on Sunday.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Limerick poet and performer Sinéad O'Brien performs at the Vera venue in Groningen, the Netherlands for this year's Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year.

SUNDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 9.30am

Dáithí de Mórdha unearths more gems from the Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives — including accounts of historical events, folklore, and traditions.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

The Inishlacken Project: Claire Cunningham tells the story of how the tiny island of Inishlacken, off the coast of Galway, inspired three Belfast artists 70 years ago — and continues to inspire artists today.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Olivia O'Leary runs down some of the best poetry books to snag for your verse-loving loved ones this Christmas, with help from Vincent Woods and Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Julie Feeney speaks on her Sky Arts series Voices of Ireland; Tara Brady rounds up the European Film Awards; David Benedict talks about the latest West End production of Cabaret, starring Jessica Buckley and Eddy Redmayne.

TUESDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna

R na G, 7pm

On the 25th anniversary of his death, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha remembers legendary sean-nós singer Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, or Johnny Joe Pheaitsín as he was better known.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special look at new books ahead of the Christmas rush: Declan Burke looks at the crime genre; Eamon Sweeny looks over the year's music tomes; Edel Coffey takes us through the best of literature, and Damien O'Meara togs out for a rundown of sports books.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dose of modern electronica from the RTÉ sessions archives this week: a 2013 Studio 8 excursion from Dublin producer Si Schroeder is paired with tunes from the last Studio 8 session before the pandemic hit — a March 2020 performance from Limerickman Paddy Mulcahy.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

The Lir Quartet, joined by guest cellist Christopher Marwood, perform Schubert's Cello Quintet, the composer's final work, for Drogheda Classical Music.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Sean-nós singer Iarla Ó Lionáird speaks on the life and legacy of Seán Ó Riada, ahead of TG4 documentary Mo Seanathair.

THURSDAY

Stories for Nollaig

RTÉJr, 7pm

Midwinter is a time for gifts and family... but in times past it was also a time for witches and magic. Seanchaí Steve Lally weaves the spell of the Cailleach Beara.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A one-time indie-pop icon turned unlikely survivor, Pete Doherty's time in Babyshambles has been eclipsed by a long solo career. Highlights from a live performance from the Arènes de Lutèce, Paris.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

A stellar chamber music concert featuring Arensky's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op 32 and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Some of Ireland's choicest music critics assemble for the show's weekly album-review segment.