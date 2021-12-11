Radio Highlights: life on a coastal island, rewilding farmers, the Cailleach Beara

Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley — part two broadcasts at 7am on Sunday.
Limerick poet and performer Sinéad O'Brien performs at the Vera venue in Groningen, the Netherlands for this year's Eurosonic festival, recorded earlier this year.
Dáithí de Mórdha unearths more gems from the Raidió na Gaeltachta Munster archives — including accounts of historical events, folklore, and traditions.
The Inishlacken Project: Claire Cunningham tells the story of how the tiny island of Inishlacken, off the coast of Galway, inspired three Belfast artists 70 years ago — and continues to inspire artists today.
Olivia O'Leary runs down some of the best poetry books to snag for your verse-loving loved ones this Christmas, with help from Vincent Woods and Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan.
Julie Feeney speaks on her Sky Arts series; Tara Brady rounds up the European Film Awards; David Benedict talks about the latest West End production of , starring Jessica Buckley and Eddy Redmayne.
On the 25th anniversary of his death, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha remembers legendary sean-nós singer Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, or Johnny Joe Pheaitsín as he was better known.
A special look at new books ahead of the Christmas rush: Declan Burke looks at the crime genre; Eamon Sweeny looks over the year's music tomes; Edel Coffey takes us through the best of literature, and Damien O'Meara togs out for a rundown of sports books.
A double-dose of modern electronica from the RTÉ sessions archives this week: a 2013 Studio 8 excursion from Dublin producer Si Schroeder is paired with tunes from the last Studio 8 session before the pandemic hit — a March 2020 performance from Limerickman Paddy Mulcahy.
The Lir Quartet, joined by guest cellist Christopher Marwood, perform Schubert's, the composer's final work, for Drogheda Classical Music.
Sean-nós singer Iarla Ó Lionáird speaks on the life and legacy of Seán Ó Riada, ahead of TG4 documentary.
Midwinter is a time for gifts and family... but in times past it was also a time for witches and magic. Seanchaí Steve Lally weaves the spell of the Cailleach Beara.
A one-time indie-pop icon turned unlikely survivor, Pete Doherty's time in Babyshambles has been eclipsed by a long solo career. Highlights from a live performance from the Arènes de Lutèce, Paris.
A stellar chamber music concert featuring Arensky'sand Tchaikovsky's .
Some of Ireland's choicest music critics assemble for the show's weekly album-review segment.