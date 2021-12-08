Wednesday TV Tips: 'Design nerds' Bobby and Ciara have tall orders in My Bungalow Bliss

Channel 4, 9pm
Kevin McCloud, Damion Burrows and Michelle Ogundehin visit the final five properties, one of which is added to the shortlist, before the winner is announced.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Young Dublin couple Bobby and Ciara have bought their derelict bungalow just on the shores of the Poulaphouca reservoir in late 2019. Shane and Kathryn from Architectural Farm aim to turn it into a dream home for them.
A one-hour special presented by Oliver Callan exploring the six shortlisted books — and this year's overall winner revealed. [see below for details of the nominees]
UEFA Champions League:v , 5.45pm; v , 8pm, both BT Sport
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chats with the editors of Lilliput Press’ new anthology ; telly reboot previewed.