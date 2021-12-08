Wednesday TV Tips: 'Design nerds' Bobby and Ciara have tall orders in My Bungalow Bliss

Hugh Wallace helps a young couple with their dream home — plus Grand Designs finale; and Irish Book of the Year winner announcement on television this evening
Hugh Wallace in My Bungalow Bliss.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Grand Designs: House of the Year — series finale

Channel 4, 9pm

Grand Designs with Kevin McCloud

Kevin McCloud, Damion Burrows and Michelle Ogundehin visit the final five properties, one of which is added to the shortlist, before the winner is announced.

My Bungalow Bliss

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Bobby, Ciara and new baby in My Bungalow Bliss

Young Dublin couple Bobby and Ciara have bought their derelict bungalow just on the shores of the Poulaphouca reservoir in late 2019. Shane and Kathryn from Architectural Farm aim to turn it into a dream home for them.

An Post Irish Book of the Year

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

A one-hour special presented by Oliver Callan exploring the six shortlisted books — and this year's overall winner revealed. [see below for details of the nominees]

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Zenit v Chelsea, 5.45pm; Manchester United v Young Boys, 8pm, both BT Sport

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Chats with the editors of Lilliput Press’ new anthology Archipelago; Sex and the City telly reboot And Just Like That previewed.

