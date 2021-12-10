Movie review: West Side Story remake stakes a strong claim for movie of the year

★★★★★

Why would anyone want to remake West Side Story (12A)?

Fifty years on from the release of one of Hollywood’s most enduring musicals, Steven Spielberg is on a hiding to nothing, and not least because he retains the original’s setting of 1950s New York and the patch of turf being contested by the Polish gang The Jets, led by Riff (Mike Faist), and the Puerto Rican Sharks, led by Bernardo (David Alvarez). That backdrop, of course, provides the context for the doomed romance of Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort), the star-crossed lovers who battle prejudice with song, dance and the irrepressible force of true love. It can be argued, of course, that West Side Story is as timely now as it was 50 years ago (‘Life is alright in America / If you’re all white in America’), but its relevancy only one aspect of Spielberg’s latest masterpiece.

The production design, which roots the story in its decaying tenements and decrepit brownstones, is simply stunning; and while Tony Kushner’s screenplay amplifies certain aspects of the original story, the movie retains Leonard Bernstein’s classic score and book, and further delivers an intoxicating choreography that is beautifully woven into the story.

The performances, meanwhile, are superb. Mike Faist is excellent as the fatalistic Riff, Ariana DeBose is in scene-stealing form as the vivacious Anita, and the original Maria, Rita Moreno, returns in a strong supporting role in which she mentors the headstrong Tony. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, for their part, are wholly believable as the latter-day Romeo and Juliet as they strive in vain to transcend the inevitability of their tragedy.

If there’s a caveat, it’s that Rita Moreno’s poignant rendition of 'Somewhere' doesn’t quite convince; otherwise, West Side Story is a magnificent remake that stakes a very strong claim for movie of the year. (cinema release)