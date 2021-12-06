Olivia Rodrigo announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee, and Fairview Park in Dublin 

Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to play Cork next summer, as part of what's set to be the final Live at the Marquee season at its current Monahan Road location.

The singer and songwriter has been announced for June 29, 2022, with tickets going on sale Friday morning at 9am via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices haven't been revealed yet. The 18-year-old American will also play Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30.