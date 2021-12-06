Olivia Rodrigo announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee, and Fairview Park in Dublin 

singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to play Cork next summer, as part of what's set to be the final Live at the Marquee season at its current Monahan Road location.
The singer and songwriter has been announced for June 29, 2022, with tickets going on sale Friday morning at 9am via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices haven't been revealed yet. The 18-year-old American will also play Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30.
Rodrigo has made a mainstream mark already in her short career, with debut albumgoing double-platinum in the US, and landing atop many pop critics' end-of-year album lists.
Breakout singleracked up 1.1 billion streams worldwide, firmly placing it atop the pop mountain for 2021 - while follow-up also placed in the Top 5.
The Cork date is one of forty nights she'll undertake as part of an extensive North American and European sojourn, the Sour Tour, following her breakout success in 2021, including seven Grammy nominations and worldwide radio airplay.
Support is to come from South African alt-pop singer Baby Queen.
The announcements come as the Marquee fulfills its obligations for its final scheduled year at its long-term site on Monahan Road, in the city's dockland area — soon to be subject to a huge campaign of redevelopment as the city's expansion continues.
Others on the jam-packed billing for next year include The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, Simply Red, Tom Grennan, and The Pet Shop Boys — and a visit from national treasure Christy Moore, of course.