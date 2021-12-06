Olivia Rodrigo announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee, and Fairview Park in Dublin 

Olivia Rodrigo's two Irish dates add to an already-busy line-up for the summer
Olivia Rodrigo announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee, and Fairview Park in Dublin 

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Cork in June of next year.

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 14:24
Mike McGrath Bryan

Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo is set to play Cork next summer, as part of what's set to be the final Live at the Marquee season at its current Monahan Road location.

The singer and songwriter has been announced for June 29, 2022, with tickets going on sale Friday morning at 9am via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices haven't been revealed yet. The 18-year-old American will also play Fairview Park in Dublin on June 30. 

Rodrigo has made a mainstream mark already in her short career, with debut album Sour going double-platinum in the US, and landing atop many pop critics' end-of-year album lists.

Breakout single Drivers License racked up 1.1 billion streams worldwide, firmly placing it atop the pop mountain for 2021 - while follow-up good 4 u also placed in the Top 5.

The Cork date is one of forty nights she'll undertake as part of an extensive North American and European sojourn, the Sour Tour, following her breakout success in 2021, including seven Grammy nominations and worldwide radio airplay.

Support is to come from South African alt-pop singer Baby Queen.

The announcements come as the Marquee fulfills its obligations for its final scheduled year at its long-term site on Monahan Road, in the city's dockland area — soon to be subject to a huge campaign of redevelopment as the city's expansion continues.

Others on the jam-packed billing for next year include The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, Simply Red, Tom Grennan, and The Pet Shop Boys — and a visit from national treasure Christy Moore, of course.

Read More

Arts & Ents Quiz: Name the Dublin pub where development plans were refused?

More in this section

Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Billie Eilish wins Peta’s ‘Person of the Year’ 2021
Movie review: The Hand of God is warm-hearted, quirky, tragic and humorous Movie review: The Hand of God is warm-hearted, quirky, tragic and humorous
Movie review: The Rescue is a nerve-shredding account of humanity at its best Movie review: The Rescue is a nerve-shredding account of humanity at its best
Olivia Rodrigo announced for Cork's Live at the Marquee, and Fairview Park in Dublin 

Hidden Assets review: Bibi shows her hand in second-last episode 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices