Monday TV Tips: Julie Jay and Fred Cooke get help with the tricky world of baby bedtime

Cad Faoi na Tuismitheoirí?

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Julie and Fred Cooke in Brandon, Co Kerry are struggling to get their 9-month-old baby, Ted, to sleep. He is too hyper in the evening and won’t settle down. Also the Glen Outdoor School is the first outdoor school in Ireland and we see the children in action in the torrential rain. And see the benefits of mindfulness at Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers in Cork city.

10 Things to Know About

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

An exploration of how the digestive system works. Aoibhinn meets researchers while Jonathan looks at feelings of hunger. Kathriona learns about 'magic poo bread’ — [see below for link].

The Case I Can’t Forget: The Kidnap of Don Tidey

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Retired Sergeant Major PJ Higgins; Don Tidey

Retired Sergeant Major PJ Higgins takes us back to the chaotic search in 1983 for kidnapped Quinnsworth executive, Don Tidey. Snatched from near his home by the IRA, it took the combined efforts of An Garda Siochana and the Defence Forces three weeks to track Tidey to dense woodland in Leitrim.

Sergeant Major Higgins was part of the search team. Almost 40 years on, he reflects on the mistakes made during the rescue mission which lead to a fatal shoot-out and the death of his colleague Army Private Patrick Kelly. Also killed was Garda recruit Gary Sheehan, and his close friend Det Sergeant Cyril Meehan recalls the tragedy of his death. Retired Detective Inspector Edwin Handcock offers insights into the investigation that followed, while Private Kelly’s son, David, describes the impact of his father’s death, and his own search for justice.

Sport

Premier League: Everton v Arsenal, 8pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine previews Sky TV murder-drama Landscapers, starring Olivia Coleman; Helen Meany reviews The Long Christmas Dinner at the Abbey Theatre’s Peacock stage in Dublin.

Book on One, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm: The Star Factory by Ciaran Carson, reissued last year and read by Stephen Rea. Runs until Friday night as part of The Late Date.