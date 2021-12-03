Friday TV Tips: Westlife, handmade crafts, and The Rescue on screens this evening

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas

Channel 4, 8pm

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas

In the years since Kirstie Allsopp’s first dabble into the world of the handmade, crafts have really risen in popularity, with thousands across the country taking up knitting, crochet, sewing, baking, woodwork and more. For this one she teams up with her TV partner Phil Spencer (who tries to impress with his wrapping skills) and her florist sister Sofie.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Ireland Women's Soccer Team, Westlife, DJ Calum & Jackson, Tom Grennan, and Orla Tinsley are among the guests this evening.

Ciara Grant, Saoirse Noonan, Denise O'Sullivan, and Savannah McCarthy, of the Ireland soccer team who defeated Georgia 11-0 this week will chat about their record-breaking win as the dream of World Cup qualification comes within touching distance.

Back with a brand-new album and hugely anticipated stadium tour for 2022, Westlife will be live in-studio to perform their latest single ‘Starlight’. ‘Wild Dreams’ is the new album release from Shane, Mark, Nicky and Kian.

Breakout stars of the Late Late Toy Show, DJ Calum and his Hype-Man Jackson, will be back to follow up on their explosive performance last Friday night! With appearance offers flying in, the lads have had a busy week.

He had the hit song of summer 2021 and with his family hailing from Ballycumber Co Offaly, singer/songwriter Tom Grennan returns to Ireland to perform the chart-topping hit 'Little Bit of Love'.

Orla Tinsley on the Late Late Show

Writer and activist Orla Tinsley will chat to Ryan on the anniversary of her double lung transplant about having received the gift of life from an American donor. Orla will highlight the realities of life for people living on the donor transplant list and why it’s so important for the organ transplant programme to run successfully in Ireland.

Damsel

TG4, 9.45pm

Damsel: Robert Pattinson with a miniature horse called Butterscotch

2018 western starring Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska and David Zellner. Affluent pioneer Samuel Alabaster sets out on a journey across the American frontier to marry his beloved Penelope, accompanied by a miniature horse called Butterscotch and an alcoholic named Parson Henry.

Sport

Rugby: United Rugby Championship round 7 — Leinster v Connacht. 7.20pm, TG4

The Rescue

Disney+

The Rescue

The against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys are highlighted in this screening.

Harlem

Amazon Prime

10-part series focusing on some stylish and ambitious best female friends: Camille, a popular anthropology professor who has a somewhat lacklustre love life; Tye runs a successful app; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and fashion designer living off a trust fund, and Angie, a singer and actor.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney+

Annimated movie: Greg Heffley dreams of being rich and famous, but achieving either goal seems increasingly unlikely — while he struggles along, his best friend Rowley seems to coast through life, succeeding at everything without even trying.

Radio

Bladhaire, RnaG, 3pm: Áine Ní Bhreisleáin presents craic agus ceol beo from Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich’s 30-year celebrations.

Seconds Away, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: New Irish bands and artists recorded live at Dublin’s National Stadium over lockdown 2021, including Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill, Cherym, Modernlove, Smoothboi Ezra, Robert Grace, and A Lazarus Soul.

Cuireadh chun Ceoil, RnaG, 7pm: Peadar Ó Riada announces finalists and judges for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition from the Mills in Baile Mhúirne.