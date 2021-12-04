Radio Highlights: composer John Kinsella remembered, TnaG cult classic CU Burn 25 years on

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 10am

An exploration of the importance and consequences of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, signed on December 6, 1921, almost one hundred years ago.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Ten-year-old Lily from Drumcondra hops on the decks to share all of her favourite songs — if you have a potential DJ aged five to 12, email junior@rte.ie to see if they can take over on the wheels of mechanised steel.

Irish Women in Harmony: Behind the Voices

Newstalk, 9pm

Singers Ruthanne, Una Healy, Lyra, Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo, and Erica Cody tell the story of how over 40 female Irish artists came together over 2020's lockdowns to create a special version of The Cranberries' 'Dreams' that raised over €250k for Safe Ireland.

SUNDAY

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 7am

Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

A Symphonic Life: A rebroadcast, in memoriam, of a programme commissioned by in 2019 celebrating the life and work of the composer and former RTÉ music head John Kinsella (1932-2021).

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Olivia O'Leary explores the diverse and vibrant world of poets and poetry — this week's guests are Jo Burns and Dagogo Hart.

MONDAY

Maddie and Triggs

RTÉ Jr, 11am

Made with the help of the NCBI, 'Maddie and Triggs' invites you into the life of a seven-year-old girl and her pet dog, who listen to the world around them and create musical adventures from the sounds of everyday life. Runs Monday to Friday.

CU Burn

R na G, 11am

25 years on from its T na G debut, actors and crew remember cult Gaelgóir comedy CU Burn.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine previews Sky TV murder-drama Landscapers, starring Olivia Coleman; Helen Meany reviews The Long Christmas Dinner at the Abbey Theatre's Peacock stage in Dublin.

Book on One

RTÉ 1, 11.20pm

The Star Factory by Ciaran Carson, reissued last year and read by Stephen Rea. Runs until Friday night as part of The Late Date.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Enrica Ferrara discusses Elena Ferrante's novel The Lost Daughter; RTÉ 1 docuseries The Story of Irish Dance is previewed ahead of its December 9 and 16 airings.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 2012 Studio 8 session with Dublin post-punks Logikparty is paired up with a July 2021 home-recorded performance from post-rock duo Bicurious.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chats with the editors of Lilliput Press' new anthology Archipelago; Sex and the City telly reboot And Just Like That previewed.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn performs tracks from new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows at LH3 Studios.

FRIDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian O' Ciobháin goes into club mode, with new house and techno from Undo, Victoria Mussi, Hard Ton, Monobox, Dea, and Perc.