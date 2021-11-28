Ireland's Fittest Family review: Confident Bissetts make a splash and scrape through to next round

"It might seem like they're cocky. They're not. They're actually a great family." When Davy Fitzgerald is defending your swagger, maybe it's time to rein it in. And that's coming from a woman with inbred Cork confidence, with a side of an unexamined, unearned sense of innate fabulousness.

To be fair to the Bissetts, Nadine did set a record at the Back Against the Wall challenge in week one, squatting for an incredible 27 minutes, 41 seconds. They do have bragging rights. But the somewhat brash trash talk juxtapositioned with the O'Brien's gentle, calm, confidence in the eliminator didn't do them any favours. I just couldn't bring myself to root for them, and it's not just because they're Dubs and the O'Brien's are from the Rebel county.*