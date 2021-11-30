Tuesday TV Tips: Former Priory Hall residents on the traumatic experiences they endured

Scannal: Priory Hall

RTÉ One, 7pm

Ten years ago, some 240 residents were evacuated, by court order, from the controversial Priory Hall complex in Donaghmede over fire safety concerns. Marketed four years previously as a modern, desirable development in a prime Dublin location, the apartments were mostly bought by young, first-time-buyers. Dublin City Council purchased 26 of the apartments that were to be used for social housing. In 2009, the development was found to have a litany of structural defects as well as major fire safety concerns.

Sport

FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Georgia, ko 7pm. RTÉ2

The Summit of the Gods

Netflix

The Summit of the Gods. Julianne Films / Folivari / Mélusine Productions /

Manga — A young Japanese photojournalist, Fukamachi, finds a camera that could change the history of mountaineering. The discovery leads him to the mysterious Habu, an outcast climber who was believed missing for years.

Radio

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A double dip into the RTÉ sessions archives that bookends the career of musician Gavin Friday: A 1980 Fanning session catches the Virgin Prunes at the height of their sonic subversion, while a 2011 Studio 8 excursion features tunes from his fourth solo album, Catholic.