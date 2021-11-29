Monday TV Tips: The infamous Joe O'Reilly interview and the murder investigation 

Cad Faoi na Tuismitheoirí?

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Four-part bilingual lifestyle series looking at the most common issues and challenges that parents face on a daily basis in a bid to understand exactly how Ireland is parenting. Journalist and mother of two pre-teen boys, Evelyn O’Rourke, and broadcaster, teacher, and father of two under two, Ronan Mac Niallais, tackle the biggest parenting issues families face from birth to 18.]

Meet the Slattery family in Nenagh: Mum Bríd, Dad, John and Ciarán (17) Cathal (14) and Diarmuid (11). The kids are very musical and love sport but spend too much time on the PlayStation. Parenting expert Stella O'Malley is on hand to help the family navigate through the screen overload that has taken hold of the household.

10 Things to Know About

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A look at the ventilation systems of new build and deep energy retrofit homes — investigating how the latest Irish research can help us reap the benefits of living in a healthier, more comfortable house.

The Truth about Your Chicken: Dispatches

Channel 4, 8.30pm

An investigation of the health and environmental impact of industrial food production. This undercover investigation asks serious questions about supermarket-sold chicken products, animal welfare, environmental standards, and the impact that these farming techniques may be having.

The Case I Can’t Forget: Rachel Callely

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Detective Pat Marry offers a frank account of his investigation into Joe O’Reilly, the man who murdered his wife, Rachel. O’Reilly famously appeared on The Late Late Show to offer his theories on who was responsible. However, neither Pat, nor Rachel’s mother, Rose, was in any doubt. They suspected O’Reilly from the start.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Dublin-resident singer-songwriter Jane Willow speaks with Seán Rocks about the writing, recording, and release of her debut album, Burn So Bright.